CorVista Health and ATSS Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Bring Point-of-Care Cardiovascular Diagnostic Platform CorVista® System to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

CorVista Health is exploring the potential of its cardiovascular diagnostic platform in Saudi Arabia as part of its efforts to serve patients globally.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVista Health, Inc., a leading digital health company dedicated to improving cardiovascular disease diagnosis, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Advanced Telecommunications Solutions and Services (ATSS) to explore the potential of introducing the CorVista® System into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The CorVista System is the world’s first point-of-care system for evaluating the presence of significant coronary artery disease (CAD) and pulmonary hypertension (PH) in a single visit.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are a leading cause of death globally, creating a growing healthcare burden in developed and emerging markets. These conditions, including CAD, account for over 45% of all deaths in Saudi Arabia. By 2035, the economic burden of CVD within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is estimated to triple to more than $9.8 billion annually.1

“Collaborating with ATSS represents an opportunity to improve the standard of cardiovascular diagnostics in Saudi Arabia by generating reliable, actionable results faster than conventional tests and empowering cardiologists and pulmonologists to choose the right treatment path for their symptomatic patients at the initial examination, avoiding delay and invasive procedures,” said Don Crawford, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CorVista Health. “This collaboration is part of CorVista Health’s efforts to expand global reach and support the growing need for innovative cardiovascular diagnostics in one of the world’s most dynamic healthcare markets.”

Eng. Abdullah Alosaimi, CEO of ATSS commented, "We are look forward to partnering with CorVista Health to bring the CorVista® System to Saudi Arabia. This reflects our mission to provide cutting-edge healthcare solutions that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and empower healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service."

Eng. Abdullah Alosaimi, CEO of ATSS, added, "ATSS is a leading company across various sectors of digital transformation, including telemedicine, dedicated to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This vision aligns with our commitment to bring the highest standard of healthcare to Saudi citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia. Through innovative collaborations such as our partnership with CorVista Health, we aim to deliver state-of-the-art cardiovascular diagnostics to the Kingdom, empowering healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes across the region."

About CorVista® System

CorVista System is a Rx-only, non-invasive point-of-care solution that is intended to synchronously collect and apply machine learning to a symptomatic patient's cardiac and hemodynamic signals to predict the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases without the use of radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting, or exercise. Within minutes of the test, the CorVista® Analysis is available in a secure web portal to aid physicians in diagnosing patients with suspected cardiovascular disease, answering important clinical questions to guide better treatment decisions. The CorVista System with CAD and PH Add-Ons has been cleared by the FDA to market within the US. CorVista System is developed and manufactured by Analytics for Life, Inc. and licensed to CorVista Health, Inc.

About CorVista Health

CorVista Health, Inc. offers the CorVista System platform to transform cardiovascular care and patient experience. CorVista Health is dedicated to enabling more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular status results in low-resource settings where access to capital-intensive equipment and the qualified specialists needed to operate them may not be available. In this way, the CorVista System is uniquely positioned to advance the quality of care in rural and low-resource settings.

Media Contact:

LifeSci Communications

Michael Rubenstein

media@corvistahealth.com



____________________________

1 J Saudi Heart Assoc. 2023 Jun 10;35(2):148–162. doi: 10.37616/2212-5043.1336