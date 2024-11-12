Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 12.11.2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2024
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date12.11.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareKALMAR 
Amount10,000Shares
Average price/ share32.6083EUR
Total cost326,083.00EUR
   
   
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 60 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.11.2024
   
   
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information, please contact: 
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557 
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
   
