Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 04th to November 08th, 2024

         Nanterre, November 12th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

                                                From November 04th to November 08th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 04th to November 08th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI04/11/2024FR000012548685 000 103,310505XPAR
VINCI04/11/2024FR000012548640 000 103,247763CEUX
VINCI05/11/2024FR000012548680 000 102,308139XPAR
VINCI05/11/2024FR000012548645 000 102,316331CEUX
VINCI06/11/2024FR000012548690 923 102,200200XPAR
VINCI06/11/2024FR000012548650 611 102,166600CEUX
VINCI06/11/2024FR000012548614 466 101,825900TQEX
VINCI07/11/2024FR000012548674 135 101,154900XPAR
VINCI07/11/2024FR000012548636 096 101,208500CEUX
VINCI07/11/2024FR000012548611 769 101,191400TQEX
VINCI08/11/2024FR000012548677 750 100,597500XPAR
VINCI08/11/2024FR000012548634 356 100,672200CEUX
VINCI08/11/2024FR000012548612 710 100,52010TQEX
      
  TOTAL652 816101,9236 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

