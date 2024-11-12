Total number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2024

12 November 2024
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|2, 014,145
|3, 154, 643,135
|3 152, 628,990
|02/29/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 874,145
|3, 154, 554,054
|3, 152, 679,909
|03/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 770,145
|3, 165, 551,178
|3, 163, 781,033
|04/30/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|569,200
|3, 166, 182,380
|3, 165, 613,180
|05/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|469,200
|3, 171, 242,130
|3, 170, 772,930
|06/30/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 903,484
|3, 172, 194,218
|3, 170, 290,734
|07/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|983 484
|3, 172, 126,761
|3, 171, 143,277
|08/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|983 484
|3, 172, 119,371
|3, 171, 135,887
|09/30/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 433,484
|3, 172, 051,973
|3, 170, 618,489
|10/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 634,484
|3, 172, 012,361
|3, 170, 377,877
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
Attachment