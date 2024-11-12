Total number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2024

12 November 2024

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 2, 014,145 3, 154, 643,135 3 152, 628,990 02/29/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 874,145 3, 154, 554,054 3, 152, 679,909 03/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 770,145 3, 165, 551,178 3, 163, 781,033 04/30/2024 2, 660, 056,599 569,200 3, 166, 182,380 3, 165, 613,180 05/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 469,200 3, 171, 242,130 3, 170, 772,930 06/30/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 903,484 3, 172, 194,218 3, 170, 290,734 07/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 983 484 3, 172, 126,761 3, 171, 143,277 08/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 983 484 3, 172, 119,371 3, 171, 135,887 09/30/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 433,484 3, 172, 051,973 3, 170, 618,489 10/31/2024 2, 660, 056,599 1, 634,484 3, 172, 012,361 3, 170, 377,877

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

