ASM informs the market about ASMPT ceasing possible privatization talks

Almere, The Netherlands

November 12, 2024, 6:00 p.m. CET

ASM international N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) informs the market that ASMPT, in which ASM has a shareholding of approximately 25%, announced that it ceased discussions in relation to a possible privatization of ASMPT.

ASMPT Ltd. (“ASMPT), in which ASM is a shareholder, announced on October 14, 2024, that its board had received a preliminary non-binding approach from an independent third party (the “Potential Offeror”) in relation to a possible privatization of ASMPT. Meanwhile ASMPT made an announcement that ASMPT and the Potential Offeror ceased these discussions in respect of a possible privatization of ASMPT.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.