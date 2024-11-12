Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 4 to November 8, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 4 TO NOVEMBER 8, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 4 to November 8, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2024 FR0010451203 28 384 26,5596 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2024 FR0010451203 15 961 26,5576 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2024 FR0010451203 2 655 26,4095 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2024 FR0010451203 25 461 27,3576 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2024 FR0010451203 15 330 27,3611 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2024 FR0010451203 2 509 27,3548 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2024 FR0010451203 20 777 27,6626 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2024 FR0010451203 11 623 27,6836 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2024 FR0010451203 2 600 27,6685 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2024 FR0010451203 34 329 27,204 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2024 FR0010451203 15 098 27,1923 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2024 FR0010451203 2 034 27,2529 TQEX TOTAL 176 761 27,15995

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

