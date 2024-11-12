MEDIA ADVISORY: West Coast Trial Lawyers, Prominent Las Vegas Personal Injury Law Firm led by Former Federal Prosecutor Neama Rahmani, announces an Official Partnership with UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL) announced an official partnership with UNLV Athletics. The locally based personal injury firm, respected for its track record of winning cases for clients, will activate the partnership through direct support of all athletic programs, brand awareness, in-game activations and community engagement.

“Our documented history of winning cases for clients aligns perfectly with the winning culture of UNLV Athletics. One of the things we love about this partnership is their commitment to education and the student athletes. It’s a great representation of how such a well respected university wraps its arms around the community, ” said West Coast Trial Lawyers President and Co-Founder Neama Rahmani. “We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Rebel Nation and support their mission to showcase the very best of collegiate sports.”

Through the partnership, West Coast Trial Lawyers will proudly support all men’s and women's sports including games played at Allegiant Stadium, Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavillion. A primary focus of the relationship will be a strong commitment to education and community engagement. West Coast Trial Lawyers will be the primary sponsor of UNLV Athletics “Teacher of the Game” recognition which is awarded to outstanding Clark County School District (CCSD) teachers. In addition, West Coast Trial Lawyers will receive year-round exposure, in-game signage, fundraising opportunities, and activation across all sports programs and venues.

“We are honored to be teaming up with West Coast Trial Lawyers in support of UNLV Athletics. This is a true win-win situation for our student athletes and the entire university”, said UNLV Sports Properties Director Dan Dolby. “UNLV Athletics is extremely appreciative and proud to partner with such a respected law firm and we are excited to see everything this partnership will bring for our student athletes, Rebel Nation and all of Southern Nevada.”

In addition to their partnership with UNLV Athletics, the local law firm also sponsors a variety of events and programs that benefit local children, education, and families including relationships with Clark County School District (CCSD) and Habitat For Humanity Las Vegas.

About West Coast Trial Lawyers

West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL) was established in Los Angeles, CA by Neama Rahmani and Allen Patatanyan who both have more than 20 years of experience fighting for their clients. They previously worked for the largest firm in Los Angeles, and now leverage their backgrounds and legal knowledge to stand up to the corporations they once defended. WCTL is a top-rated law firm with 25 lawyers and 200 employees who have won over $1.6 billion for clients, helping thousands of clients get justice for their injuries. WCTL is committed to making sure all clients get the compensation and first-class service they deserve.

To get a free consultation and great legal advice, visit West Coast Trial Lawyers or call (702) 222-9285 for immediate assistance, 24/7, day or night.

About Neama Rahmani

Neama Rahmani is a world-renowned lawyer and the President and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers. He has over 20 years of experience handling civil and criminal cases and he regularly appears on ABC News, BBC, CNN, Fox News and other television stations to provide his expert analysis on the law.

He has also been quoted on various cases in The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, Reuters, Rolling Stone, USA Today and the The Washington Post.

Neama graduated from UCLA at the age of 19 and Harvard Law School at the age of 22, making him one of the youngest graduates in the 200-year history of Harvard Law School. Upon graduation, Neama was hired by the largest law firm in Los Angeles, where he met his partner, Allen Patatanyan, and he represented companies such as Disney, Marriott, and the Roman Catholic Church.

But Neama wanted to help ordinary people, not corporations, so he joined the Department of Justice and prosecuted drug and human trafficking cases along the United States-Mexico border. While working as a federal prosecutor, Neama captured and successfully prosecuted a fugitive murderer and drug kingpin who was featured on “America’s Most Wanted.” Neama was then appointed to be the Director of Enforcement of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and oversaw and investigated the elected officials and highest-level employees of the City of Los Angeles, including the Mayor and City Council. He held that position until founding West Coast Trial Lawyers, which has grown to 25 lawyers and 200 non-lawyer staff.

Neama has extensive trial experience leading teams of attorneys against the largest companies in the world. He has successfully tried dozens of cases to jury verdict as lead trial counsel and has argued and won before state and federal appeals courts. Over the course of his career, Neama has handled thousands of civil cases, obtaining many seven and eight-figure settlements and judgments, and has helped his clients win more than $1.6 billion. He has also put more than a thousand criminal defendants in prison.

Neama is licensed to practice law in California, Nevada, Arizona and Washington state. He sits on the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors and lives with his wife, a lawyer for foster children, and teenage son and daughter. Follow Neama’s journey by reading his book, Harvard to Hashtag, all proceeds of which are donated to the largest nonprofit protecting the rights of children in foster care.



About UNLV

UNLV is a doctoral degree-granting institution of more than 30,000 students and nearly 4,000 faculty and staff that has earned the nation’s highest recognition for both research and community engagement from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region’s diverse population and workforce, driving economic activity, and delivering high-quality healthcare to Southern Nevadans. Learn more at UNLV .

For more information about WCTL, visit:

West Coast Trial Lawyers

For more information about Neama Rahmani, visit:

Neama Rahmani



For more information about UNLV, visit:

UNLV .

Media Contacts:

Brian Skoloff, NewsRoomPR

(801) 889-9075

Brian@newsroompr.com

Steve Berns, West Coast Trial Lawyers

(702) 583-5824 ext. 6080

steve@westcoasttriallawyers.com

Abby Stewart, UNLV Sports Properties

abby.stewart@unlvsportsproperties.com

SOURCE: West Coast Trial Lawyers