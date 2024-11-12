Computer History Museum Honors Five Innovators at the 2024 Fellow Awards Ceremony

Mountain View, California, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—will host its annual Fellow Awards ceremony on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at CHM. This exclusive event will celebrate and honor distinguished individuals whose pioneering work has significantly shaped the digital age.

This year’s honorees include:

Atari Team: Allan Alcorn, Nolan Bushnell, and Steven Mayer: For their pioneering role in the development of the video game and personal computing industries.

Elizabeth "Jake" Feinler : For inspiring and creative leadership of the Network Information Centers that helped shape today’s internet.

Jensen Huang: For visionary leadership in the advancement of devices and systems for computer graphics, accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.

Through the Museum’s ongoing work, the stories of these honorees will be preserved and shared, providing insights into the evolution of technology and its impact on society. The Fellow Awards ceremony is an opportunity for attendees to meet and celebrate these groundbreaking individuals.

The ceremony will include short documentary films of the honorees’ lives and careers; acceptance speeches by the honorees; and tributes by award presenters. Game industry pioneer David Crane will present the award to the Atari team; Steve Crocker, internet pioneer and computer scientist, will present the award to Elizabeth “Jake” Feinler; and, Mark Stevens, managing partner at S-Cubed Capital, will present the award to Jensen Huang. CHM trustee and chief product officer at Character.ai, Erin Teague, will emcee the event.

The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. Headline sponsor Oracle, Fellows sponsors Accenture and NVIDIA, and several corporate sponsors and individuals contributed to ensuring the celebration is a success.

“Inducting new Fellows is one of the highlights of our year at CHM,” said President and CEO Dan’l Lewin. “This event offers a unique opportunity to honor these exceptional individuals who have made transformative contributions to the digital world we know today.”

Over its nearly four-decade history, the Fellow Awards have demonstrated the diverse ways people have contributed to computing. Previous winners include Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, NASA mathematician and “hidden figure” Katherine Johnson, creator of Java James Gosling, software pioneer Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore, and World Wide Web creator Tim Berners Lee.

About CHM

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is dedicated to decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. Located in Silicon Valley, the Museum is uniquely positioned to cull the key lessons of the past and through our research, exhibits, events, and incomparable collection of computing artifacts create informed digital citizens empowered to make the choices that will shape a better future.

