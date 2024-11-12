Lake States Dairy Center to Receive Contributions from Seven Farm Credit System Partners to Enhance Agriculture, Livestock and Food Production Education at Fair Oaks Farms

FAIR OAKS, IN, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Farm Credit System institutions have partnered with Indiana-based Lake States Dairy Center to enhance public knowledge and education of sustainable agricultural practices, livestock and food production at Fair Oaks Farms.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services, American AgCredit, CoBank, Compeer Financial, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farm Credit Services of America and Greenstone Farm Credit Services will contribute a combined $2.7 million over the next five years to help the center showcase food safety, animal care, nutrition, environmental stewardship, employee care and community.

“Visitors to the Lake States Dairy Center have the opportunity to explore full-scale operating farms, engage with industry-partnered educational curriculum, and interact with trained facilitators,” says Mike McCloskey, chairman of the board for Fair Oaks Farms. “This funding from Farm Credit will support the development of new exhibits that showcase how we are meeting the needs of agriculture today and tomorrow.”

The Lake States Dairy Center’s mission is to present the innovations within the dairy industry in an engaging and relatable manner, helping consumers connect with the agricultural practices that impact their daily lives. The education center opened in 2004 and welcomes 100,000 visitors annually. Lake States Dairy Center operates as a not-for-profit alongside Fair Oaks Farms, which is a beacon for agritourism focused on transparent communications of modern, innovative and sustainable agriculture.

“On behalf of all seven Farm Credit institutions partnering on this contribution, we could not be more excited to support the ongoing efforts of Lake States Dairy Center to raise awareness of agricultural practices, livestock and food production at Fair Oaks Farms,” said Steve Wittbecker, CoBank’s chief sustainability officer. “The enrichment programs at Fair Oaks Farms allow visitors to learn and appreciate the efforts taken by management to ensure responsible dairy production as they nourish the communities they serve.”

The Farm Credit System is a network of lending cooperatives that have provided reliable credit and financial services to farmers and rural residents for more than 100 years. These cooperatives receive funding from one of four Farm Credit System banks. Through community investments, Farm Credit associations and their funding banks support programs and initiatives that help to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture.

For more information about Lake State Dairy Center, visit FOFarms.com/Activities.

