STIX Meme Platform Integrates AI Meme Generator Tool Ahead of Launch

STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, completed the development and integration of its custom AI tool designed to help crypto memecoin communities promote their token holdings.

Samples of $GIGA memes created by the STIX AI tool

The tool will be available as a feature in the STIX app that will launch in the coming days. With it, KOLs or memecoin communities can easily mass produce sticky memes to publish on X or Telegram, in addition to STIX and Stickerly, to promote their memecoin investments.

The boom in memecoin markets has led to countless posts on platforms like X about various tickers. Yet, the lack of easy-to-use meme creator tooling has ironically resulted in the majority of such posts being restricted to texts or gifs of other cultural memes from movies or tv shows rather than the memecoins themselves.

Mesna Darum, Lead Simian Researcher at STIX noted: “We as an industry get excited about Truth Terminal and Zerebro - and rightfully so - but the abstraction of textual communication into a visual one culminating in emojis, gifs, and memes is both the alpha and the omega of a mobile, online human society. In addition to a few other missions, STIX has the firm mission of greasing the wheels of the mimetic evolution of investments in crypto. This AI tool we offer to our community is the first layer of a very greasy wheelhouse we have in store.”

The practical aspect of the AI meme generator tool further adds to the utility of the $STIX token, as the token will be used to unlock premium usage for the AI tool. However, the STIX team has indicated that in the early days following the product launch, users will be able to experience the AI tooling without necessarily having to spend $STIX tokens.

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe.



The $STIX token launch is set to occur before Thanksgiving in the United States. The project has successfully raised a private seed round backed by influential investors, and more information on the product and token launch will be announced via the STIX account on X.

