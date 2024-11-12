Travl.App Prepares for Full Launch with AI-Driven Features to Automate and Enhance Travel Experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is excited to announce that Travl.App, its AI-powered travel platform, is preparing to transition from beta testing to full-scale launch by the end of 2024. With the integration of advanced AI capabilities, Travl.App is set to redefine the travel planning experience, transforming it into an automated, seamless journey from planning to booking and management.

Since entering beta, Travl.App has garnered positive feedback from users for its intuitive and personalized approach to travel planning. The platform is now gearing up to introduce additional features designed to enhance the user experience further, making Travl.App the go-to solution for a fully automated travel experience. At the heart of these enhancements is Travl.App’s AI-Agent, an intelligent assistant that manages every aspect of a user’s travel, from initial trip planning and booking to real-time itinerary management.

Key New Features for Travl.App Full Launch:

AI-Agent for Comprehensive Travel Management

The AI-Agent serves as a virtual travel assistant, allowing users to streamline their travel plans with ease. It automates the booking process, monitors prices, and makes personalized recommendations based on preferences and past travel history. Users can rely on the AI-Agent to handle everything from flight and hotel bookings to activity suggestions, ensuring a smooth, tailored travel experience.

The AI-Agent serves as a virtual travel assistant, allowing users to streamline their travel plans with ease. It automates the booking process, monitors prices, and makes personalized recommendations based on preferences and past travel history. Users can rely on the AI-Agent to handle everything from flight and hotel bookings to activity suggestions, ensuring a smooth, tailored travel experience. Seamless Travel Planning & Booking

Travl.App simplifies travel planning with AI-driven suggestions for destinations, accommodations, and activities that align with the user’s budget and interests. The booking process is entirely automated, enabling users to save time and enjoy peace of mind knowing that every detail is handled efficiently.

Travl.App simplifies travel planning with AI-driven suggestions for destinations, accommodations, and activities that align with the user’s budget and interests. The booking process is entirely automated, enabling users to save time and enjoy peace of mind knowing that every detail is handled efficiently. Real-Time Itinerary Management

Once the trip is booked, the AI-Agent takes over itinerary management, updating users on real-time flight changes, travel alerts, and reminders. It also provides access to destination-specific recommendations and options for on-the-go bookings, making travel flexible and adaptive to any changes.

Once the trip is booked, the AI-Agent takes over itinerary management, updating users on real-time flight changes, travel alerts, and reminders. It also provides access to destination-specific recommendations and options for on-the-go bookings, making travel flexible and adaptive to any changes. Integrated Digital Wallet

Travl.App’s built-in digital wallet allows users to set and manage travel budgets, save for trips, and make payments directly within the app. The digital wallet will support secure, in-app transactions for bookings and purchases, ensuring a hassle-free travel financial experience.

"We’re thrilled to bring Travl.App to full launch with these new features, creating a truly hands-free travel experience for users," said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group. "Our AI-Agent is designed to simplify every aspect of travel, enabling users to focus on enjoying their journey rather than dealing with logistics. With Travl.App, we’re making travel accessible, seamless, and personalized."

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. (AIUG) is a pioneering AI technology company focused on creating transformative solutions in financial management, travel, and investment. With a dedication to personalized and efficient services, AI Unlimited's products leverage AI to deliver unique, data-driven experiences. Travl.App is part of AIUG’s vision to enhance and streamline user experiences through intelligent, automated solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AIUG@redchip.com