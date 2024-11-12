LeafHouse Announces Alta Trust’s CIT Featuring Private Investments Managed by Apollo and Franklin Templeton

Austin, TX, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX, November 12, 2024 – LeafHouse, a national discretionary investment manager and consultant to the retirement plan industry, announced today that South Dakota trust company, Alta Trust, launched the Alta Privately Managed Alts Fund, a Collective Investment Trust (“CIT”). The CIT investments will include private investments managed by Apollo (NYSE: APO), a leading provider of alternative assets and retirement solutions, and Franklin Templeton (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management firm. Alta Trust serves as the CIT trustee.

The launch of the Alta Privately Managed Alts Fund marks an expansion of the RetireGuide advisor managed account solutions, which allocate multi-asset portfolios depending on plan participant needs and profiles. The Alta Privately Managed Alts Fund is designed to seek capital appreciation and income primarily through alternative investment exposure. The CIT may be an appropriate investment for professionally managed vehicles and programs seeking exposure to a combination of private and publicly available income investments.

“Historically, investing in private markets has been the domain of institutional investors. This offering is an important step in expanding access to this asset class for individual investors,” said Todd Kading, President and CEO of LeafHouse. “LeafHouse is an independent third-party fiduciary and we’re proud to be part of the movement to offer qualified plan participants access to private markets. This new CIT showcases the power of strategic partnerships and innovation.”

Qualified plan participants (“Investors”) will gain access to institutional* private real estate through the Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREX). Clarion Partners, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, is a leading U.S. real estate investment manager. Additionally, through the Apollo Aligned Alternatives CIT (“AAA”), a collective investment trust, Investors can have the opportunity to access a fully scaled diversified portfolio of private markets investments.

“With the inclusion of CPREX, Investors will benefit from access to a fund targeting both current income and long-term capital appreciation managed by Clarion Partners, one the most experienced managers in the real estate investment space,” said Yaqub Ahmed, Franklin Templeton’s Co-Head of Retirement, Insurance and College Savings in the U.S. “Democratizing alternative investing for Americans saving for retirement requires bolder advocacy and industry collaboration. This is a major step forward in terms of leveling the field and broadening access.”

“Apollo is focused on developing solutions that meet the broad needs of retirement investors,” said Steve Ulian, Apollo’s Managing Director-Defined Contribution & Retirement. “With the inclusion of AAA, Investors can gain exposure to a differentiated product that can provide broad private markets diversification. We are proud to be a part of the new offering and believe today’s announcement marks progress in bringing select private markets assets to defined contribution participants.”