Pixalate Releases Q3 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Global CTV Open Programmatic Ad Spend Hits $6 Billion Led by Growth in All 4 Regions Including EMEA (+305% YoY), North America (+34%), APAC (+128%), & LATAM (+27%)

London, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports . The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q3 2024 across the world and in four global regions including North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM .

The reports provide key insights into the state of the global CTV ad industry by platform, including information on estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, updated CTV device market share statistics, and analysis of the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. The report also explores invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings

CTV Ad Spend and Invalid Traffic Rates

EMEA CTV open programmatic ad spend increased 305% YoY, followed by APAC (+128%), North America (+34%) and LATAM (+27%)

305% YoY, followed by APAC (+128%), North America (+34%) and LATAM (+27%) Invalid traffic (IVT) rates, including ad fraud, in North America reached 23%, which is lower than APAC (34%) but higher than EMEA (19%), and LATAM (15%)

rates, including ad fraud, in reached 23%, which is lower than (34%) but higher than (19%), and (15%) “Movies & TV” category saw YoY ad market share increases across Roku (+24%), Amazon Fire TV (+11%), while the ‘Entertainment’ category on Apple TV rose to 30%



CTV Apps with Ads

Amazon Fire saw a 69% YoY increase in the global number of apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data

saw a in the global number of apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data Apple TV had a 32% YoY increase in the number of apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data

had a in the number of apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data Samsung Smart TV experienced a 33% YoY increase in apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data

experienced a in apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data Roku saw a 32% YoY decrease in the number of apps with open programmatic ads, according to Pixalate’s data

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100k Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV and over 8 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q3 2024 to compile this research.

Download and explore the complete Q3 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports:

