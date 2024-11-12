Knot Unveils MassSwitcher™: Instant Card-on-File Updates Across Multiple Merchants

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knot, a leading fintech company specializing in card-on-file management, is proud to announce the launch of MassSwitcher™, an innovative solution that enables cardholders to update their card information across multiple merchant accounts instantly with a single login.

MassSwitcher addresses the common challenge consumers face when updating payment details across various online platforms. By leveraging secure integrations with password managers and keychains, cardholders can now manage their card information effortlessly, eliminating the need for manual updates and repetitive logins.

"Our mission at Knot is to simplify financial interactions for cardholders, merchants, and financial institutions alike," said Rory O'Reilly, CEO and co-founder of Knot. "MassSwitcher exemplifies this commitment by providing a seamless, secure, and efficient method for cardholders to manage their payment information across a wide array of merchants."

MassSwitcher is now available to financial institutions, offering a streamlined approach to card-on-file management that enhances user experience and supports uninterrupted transactions across hundreds of online merchants.

For more information about MassSwitcher and other Knot products, users can visit https://www.knotapi.com/mass-switcher/.

About Knot

Knot is a leading fintech company specializing in card-on-file management. Knot offers secure, user-friendly solutions for banks and fintechs to automatically switch saved payment methods at the request of their cardholders. With Knot, card issuers can update card-on-file information instantly and seamlessly, enhancing the customer experience and driving increased interchange revenue from day one.

Contact

Press Team

Knot PR

Knot

press@knotapi.com