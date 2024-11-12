NCCER Partners With the National FFA Organization and the National Council for Agricultural Education to Build a Credentialed Talent Pipeline

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving industries of construction and agriculture, three leading organizations recently made their partnership official. The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the National FFA Organization (FFA), and the National Council for Agricultural Education (NCAE) have joined together to bring industry-recognized curricula and credentials to agricultural education.

Slated for release in early 2025, the new NCCER Agricultural Technology construction curriculum is designed to align with agriculture pathways to provide industry-recognized credentials for students enrolled in agricultural education courses. Developed with support from industry subject matter experts, the revised curriculum offers standardized training and testing, instructor resources, lesson plans, dynamic presentations, and an upgraded and interactive learning experience through the NCCERconnect online learning platform.

“Many of today’s youth are turning to skilled trades for rewarding careers with professions in construction and agriculture becoming increasingly popular for this ‘toolbelt generation,’” said Boyd Worsham, NCCER President and CEO. “With support from our partners at FFA and NCAE, our new curricula will bring jointly endorsed credentials into high school education and build a strong talent pipeline for the future agriculture and construction workforces.”

NCCER’s Agriculture Technology is aligned with Agricultural, Food and Natural Resources (AFNR) standards and is intended to serve as a turnkey solution that provides valuable benefits to career and technical education (CTE) programs. The initial three-book series will include critical topics such as construction education and safety, heavy equipment operations and welding. Additional courses for key disciplines will be available in the future. Learners will earn industry-recognized credentials in both agriculture and construction upon successful completion of the three-semester program.

The FFA plays a pivotal role in preparing youth for successful careers in agriculture and related fields. Through programs centered on leadership, personal growth and career success FFA fosters a skilled, motivated, and innovative next generation of agricultural leaders.

“This partnership marks a significant step in expanding opportunities for our members, providing them with industry-valued credentials that open doors in both agriculture and construction,” said Scott Stump, National FFA CEO. “By integrating NCCER’s expertise with agricultural education, we’re helping our members gain practical skills and confidence to excel in these essential industries from high school and beyond.”

The NCAE serves school-based agricultural education by providing essential resources and support to stimulate positive growth in middle and high school agricultural education programs throughout the United States.

“Our collaboration with NCCER represents an exciting opportunity to equip students with essential skills and certifications that directly align with industry needs,” said Melissa Rekeweg, NCAE’s Managing Director. “Together, we’re committed to strengthening agricultural education and empowering students to pursue high-demand, rewarding careers in agriculture and construction. This curriculum will provide real-world skills that can transform students’ futures and support vital industries.”

Learn more about NCCER’s partnership and new Agriculture Technology curriculum at nccer.org/agtech.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit education foundation and the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized credentials and certifications. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org.

About National FFA Organization – The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National Council for Agricultural Education – The National Council for Agricultural Education (NCAE) strives to stimulate positive growth in agricultural education. NCAE provides leadership for stakeholders in agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resources systems education. It strives to surface issues important to agricultural education and stimulate actions to support those issues. The Council serves as a common meeting ground for agricultural education and represents organizations and entities representing students, teachers, teacher educators, state leaders, alumni, industry and government.

