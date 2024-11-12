Green Builder Media Announces Two Sustainable Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now more than ever, it’s up to all of us to protect the planet. Our purchasing choices matter—and nowhere is that more clear than during the year’s biggest holiday season.

Let’s decrease our collective environmental impact while spreading seasonal joy. To help, Green Builder Media is offering two planet-friendly ways for you to give the gift of a sustainable future.

1. Teach Green Building Concepts With COGNITION Academy

Enhance your team’s sustainability education by purchasing subscriptions to COGNITION Academy, Green Builder Media’s dynamic training and education platform. Courses cover sustainability foundational concepts like green building fundamentals, net zero carbon building, and resilient building, plus lessons on:

Decarbonization

Circularity

Climate risk disclosure

Green product essentials

Green certifications (like ENERGY STAR, Zero Energy Ready Homes, WaterSense, and Indoor airPLUS)

2. Abate Emissions with COGNITION Carbon Offsets

Did you know that homes and buildings in the U.S. account for 40% of energy use, 70% of electricity use, and 40% of total emissions? It’s time to make a dent in those negative stats.

“Decarbonizing our economy and the built environment will take time, and carbon offsets are an effective way to help us reach our climate goals now,” asserts Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media CEO. “One carbon offset is the equivalent of removing one tonne of carbon from the atmosphere, and relatively small investments in offsets can make a big difference in mitigating emissions from our work, travel, homes, and daily activities. For example, it only costs $140 annually to offset your home’s operations for the entire year.”

Not all carbon offsets are created equally, which is why Green Builder Media offers high-integrity, science-backed, certified, and verifiable offsets through our COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace.

If you’re buying for your colleagues, you can purchase offsets to mitigate their business travel or office emissions. If you’re buying for friends and family, you can purchase offsets to mitigate annual emissions from their homes.

Click here to learn more about these great green gift ideas!

