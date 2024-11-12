SOLCAT Debuts as the First Memecoin with a Live Pre-Launch Game on Solana





Memecoin Meets Gaming: SOLCAT’s Pre-Launch Interactive Jungle Adventure Sets New Standards for Engagement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting leap forward for memecoins, SOLCAT is set to make history as the first memecoin on Solana to debut with a fully live, interactive AAA game at pre-launch. Scheduled for November 18 at 1 PM EST, SOLCAT invites users to join a unique, immersive experience: an exclusive jungle-themed game where participants can collect coins, win prizes, and engage with the community before the token goes public.

SOLCAT’s live game allows early adopters to step into a gamified world, collect rewards, and compete in a high-energy environment, redefining what it means to join a pre-launch. This innovative approach is designed to foster community, incentivize engagement, and build excitement as SOLCAT gears up to hit the market.

Engagement Beyond Memes: Gameplay Rewards & Community Building

SOLCAT goes beyond the standard memecoin strategy, focusing on creating genuine engagement through gameplay rather than relying solely on viral marketing. With a development team that includes veterans from the well-known game Heroes of MAVIA—a project with a fully diluted valuation exceeding $400 million—SOLCAT is designed to capture attention, keep players engaged, and reward early supporters in a truly unique way.

Phase 2 Expansion and Exchange Listings for Broader Reach

Following its presale and token generation event, SOLCAT has secured listings on major exchanges like MEXC and Bitmart, ensuring liquidity and accessibility for investors. The team has outlined a strategic development roadmap, with Phase 2 slated to include 1v1 and tournament-style gameplay that will deepen the game’s competitive aspect and offer more reward opportunities. SOLCAT also integrates seamlessly with Twitter to encourage organic community content, supporting continuous growth.

A New Chapter for Memecoins: SOLCAT Sets Itself Apart

SOLCAT aims to redefine the memecoin landscape, combining the viral appeal of past memecoin successes with a sustainable roadmap and genuine utility. This project is set to resonate with fans of previous viral hits like Popcat while pushing the envelope in community-driven engagement and development.

Mark your calendar for November 18 at 1 PM EST. Join the presale, dive into the live game, and connect with the SOLCAT community on Telegram at t.me/solcatgame . This could be the next big wave in memecoins, and now’s your chance to be part of it from day one.

About SOLCAT

SOLCAT is an innovative project on the Solana blockchain, combining the world of memecoins with the excitement of live AAA gaming at pre-launch. With an experienced development team, strategic exchange partnerships, and a comprehensive roadmap, SOLCAT is committed to offering unique engagement opportunities, sustainable growth, and rewards for its community.

