Mary Pierre Quinn-Stanbro Expands Lace Around the Moon Trilogy to International Markets

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed author Mary Pierre Quinn-Stanbro announced ambitious plans to expand her popular Lace Around the Moon trilogy beyond its current success. This multi-faceted strategy includes seeking international markets, pursuing a screenplay adaptation, and acquiring new representation to navigate these developments.

Quinn-Stanbro, a retired federal employee turned author, has captivated readers with her trilogy, which includes "The Berry-Picker House," " Lace Around the Moon ," and "The Grape Farm." These novels skillfully weave fictional narratives with historical events, offering readers both entertainment and educational value. Her works have gained a dedicated following in the United States, with all three books in the trilogy being sold on Amazon:

"I'm thrilled to share these stories with readers around the world," says Quinn-Stanbro. "My experiences from 34 years in federal service have deeply informed my writing, and I believe these universal themes of resilience, family, and personal growth will resonate with international audiences."

Quinn-Stanbro has also recorded an original song and written poems to accompany her books, creating a multi-faceted experience for her readers. Another key component of Quinn-Stanbro's expansion strategy is to secure a screenplay adaptation for the Lace Around the Moon trilogy. "These stories have the potential to come alive on screen, and I'm actively seeking the right partners to bring this vision to fruition," she emphasizes. To facilitate this goal and manage her growing brand, Quinn-Stanbro is also acquiring new representation.

"I'm looking for a reputable agent who can help navigate the complexities of international markets and the entertainment industry," Quinn-Stanbro states. "The right representation will be crucial in turning the Lace Around the Moon trilogy into a screen adaptation and expanding our reach globally."

The author is exploring opportunities to have her works translated into multiple languages, starting with major European and Asian markets. This move aligns with the growing trend of digital book sales and the increasing demand for diverse, historically rich content in the global literary marketplace.

With this multi-pronged expansion, Quinn-Stanbro aims to increase her readership and contribute to the cultural exchange of stories across borders and mediums. For more information about Mary Pierre Quinn-Stanbro and the Lace Around the Moon trilogy, visit www.lacearoundthemoon.com .

About the Author:

Mary Pierre Quinn-Stanbro, a Buffalo native and accomplished author of the Lace Around the Moon trilogy, draws inspiration from her Irish Catholic upbringing and 34-year Federal Government career. With degrees from Trocaire College and Buffalo State College, Quinn-Stanbro's passion for writing began in grammar school and has evolved into a successful career blending historical fiction with authentic narratives. Her multifaceted approach incorporates an original song and poems, creating immersive literary experiences. She has also co-authored "The Bond of Blue," with Michele Graves, a novella inspired by her family's law enforcement legacy, Quinn-Stanbro divides her time between Buffalo and the Gene-Pierre Vineyard in Naples, NY, with her husband, Gene Stanbro.

