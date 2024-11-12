Apyx Medical Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency platform technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that Charles Goodwin, President and CEO and Matt Hill, CFO will be attending the following upcoming conference:

Event: 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 19, 2024

Location: Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

To request a meeting with Apyx, investors should contact their Craig Hallum representative.



About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com .

