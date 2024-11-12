EverCommerce Announces Josh McCarter as the Leader of Its EverPro Vertical

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today the hiring of Josh McCarter as the leader of its EverPro home and field services vertical, reporting to Company founder and CEO Eric Remer.

Mr. McCarter brings 25 years of technology experience to EverCommerce, spanning ecommerce, vertical SaaS, consumer marketplaces and integrated Fintech. He joined EverCommerce from ShipMonk where he served as CEO enhancing the company’s position as a top tier provider of multi-channel order fulfillment services and ecommerce management software. Prior to joining ShipMonk, he served as CEO of Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries, where he navigated the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and acquired wellness unicorn, ClassPass in 2021. Mr. McCarter joined Mindbody in 2018 as chief strategy officer following the company’s acquisition of Booker, where he had served as CEO and co-founder. His tech career goes all the way back to the early days of the internet when he was on the executive team of Autobytel, the first online car buying service, where he ran corporate business development, acquiring key competitors, raising $100M to expand the business internationally, and supporting its successful IPO.

“The experience Josh brings as a founder, CEO and board member of start-up, pre-IPO and public SaaS companies will be instrumental in our transformation, helping us to capitalize on market opportunities and ultimately accelerating growth in our EverPro vertical,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce founder and CEO.

“I am thrilled to join EverCommerce to lead EverPro,” said Josh McCarter. “The home and field services industry is primed for growth and EverPro’s software solutions are best in class. I look forward to furthering the Company’s mission of simplifying and empowering the lives of our customers through vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help them accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention.”

Mr. McCarter sits on the Board of Directors of Compass (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UCLA and an MBA from USC Marshall School of Business.

