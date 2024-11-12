Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 2024 revenue from continuing and discontinued operations of $61.9 million

Q3 2024 positive Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations of $9.3 million and GAAP Net Income of $9.0 million

Agreed to sell telematics business for $52.0 million in cash

Executed convertible debt restructuring and material reduction in debt

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2024 ended September 30, 2024.

“The third quarter had several positive, and meaningfully transformative events for Inseego, operationally, strategically and financially,” said Phil Brace, Executive Chairman of Inseego. “The closing of our convertible note restructuring and the announced sale of our Telematics business have allowed us to deliver on our commitment to improve the Company’s capital structure. In addition, our operating results in the quarter were the best they have been in several years. Our focus now is on addressing our 5G pipeline and continuing the trajectory as we develop new products and look to drive long-term growth.”

“We continue to be focused on driving stockholder value and are pleased to have restructured 91% of our outstanding convertible notes, meaningfully reducing debt and right-sizing the Company’s capital structure,” Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, commented. “The $52 million in cash we anticipate receiving from the closing of the sale of Telematics will add additional liquidity and flexibility for the Company. On the operational front, Q3 was a pivotal quarter in which we delivered a big revenue quarter and generated strong Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow, along with positive GAAP Operating and Net Income.”

Financial Highlights

The following financial highlights present the results of operations of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As mentioned above, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its telematics solutions business (the “Telematics Business”) for approximately $52 million in cash. Therefore, all results of operations related to the Telematics Business herein are reported as relating to ‘discontinued operations’, while the Company’s ongoing businesses are being reported as relating to ‘continuing operations’.

Revenue from continuing operations and discontinued operations for Q3 2024 was $61.9 million, comprised of revenue from continuing operations of $54.0 million and revenue from discontinued operations of $7.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and discontinued operations for Q3 2024 was $9.3 million, comprised of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $6.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations of $2.6 million.

Gross margin from continuing operations for Q3 2024 was 34.8%, while that from discontinued operations was 59.0%, resulting in a blended rate of 37.9%.

Capital Structure Improvements

On November 6, 2024, the Company completed its capital structure management initiative and material debt reduction by exchanging $91.5 million of principal value of the Company’s 3.25% convertible notes due 2025 for long-term debt and equity; the Company has now repurchased or exchanged at a discount approximately $147 million, or 91% of aggregate principal amount, of the $162 million of the convertible notes that were outstanding as of December 31, 2023. See separate press release also issued on November 12, 2024 for further details.

Paid-down the Company’s short-term loan throughout the third quarter from an initial $19.5 million to be $6 million as of September 30,2024.

Business Highlights

Hosted inaugural Channel Partner Advisory Council with key, strategic partners.

Onboarded 12 new Inseego Ignite partners in Q3, several of which produced immediate revenue.

Launched the multi-carrier certified 5G indoor router FX3110 to the Inseego Ignite channel program and closed new channel deals driving immediate revenue for this program.

Launched the first MiFi ® specifically for the Inseego Ignite channel program with all tier 1 North American operator certifications and closed the first channel deal with a new win at a Fortune 150 utility company to enable their remote workforce with secure, mobile connectivity.

specifically for the Inseego Ignite channel program with all tier 1 North American operator certifications and closed the first channel deal with a new win at a Fortune 150 utility company to enable their remote workforce with secure, mobile connectivity. Launched Inseego products in the new T-Mobile Virtual Inventory Program.

Increased MiFi® X PRO sales sequentially across carriers, including one who continues to see increased demand with an emphasis on public sector customers.

Q4 2024 Guidance

As the sale of the Company’s telematics business is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024, that business is reported as discontinued operations, and the following guidance is reflective of solely the expected results of the Company’s continuing operations. In other words, the Company’s guidance for Q4 2024 excludes any impact of expected results from the Company’s telematics operations.

Total revenue from continuing operations in the range of $43.0 million to $47.0 million compared to revenue from continuing operations for Q3 2024 of $54.0 million and revenue from continuing operations for Q4 2023 of $35.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Q3 2024 of $6.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Q4 2023 of $2.3 million.

Q4 2023

ACTUAL Q3 2024

ACTUAL Q4 2024

GUIDANCE Revenue (from continuing operations) $35.9m $54.0m $43.0m - $47.0m Adjusted EBITDA (from continuing operations) $2.3m $6.7m $3.0m - $4.0m

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Those without internet access may dial in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613



An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call through November 26, 2024. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 1249014 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company’s website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and the Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, debt restructuring costs and divestiture related costs, along with certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@inseego.com





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 32,282 $ 22,534 $ 73,431 $ 64,469 Fixed wireless access solutions 9,723 11,114 37,222 42,489 Product 42,005 33,648 110,653 106,958 Services and other 12,027 7,709 32,504 24,409 Total revenues 54,032 41,357 143,157 131,367 Cost of revenues: Product 33,592 42,788 86,812 101,375 Services and other 1,640 734 5,492 3,559 Total cost of revenues 35,232 43,522 92,304 104,934 Gross profit (loss) 18,800 (2,165 ) 50,853 26,433 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 5,176 5,200 15,032 14,369 Sales and marketing 4,125 3,893 12,176 13,703 General and administrative 4,822 3,429 12,695 12,326 Depreciation and amortization 3,154 3,848 10,098 13,125 Impairment of capitalized software 507 611 927 1,115 Total operating costs and expenses 17,784 16,981 50,928 54,638 Operating income (loss) 1,016 (19,146 ) (75 ) (28,205 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (5,731 ) (2,894 ) (9,686 ) (6,910 ) Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — (788 ) — Gain on debt restructurings, net 12,366 — 13,690 — Other income (expense), net (72 ) 45 (864 ) 50 Income (Loss) before income taxes 7,579 (21,995 ) 2,277 (35,065 ) Income tax provision 36 30 171 44 Income (Loss) from continuing operations 7,543 (22,025 ) 2,106 (35,109 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 1,426 220 3,032 3,263 Net income (loss) 8,969 (21,805 ) 5,138 (31,846 ) Preferred stock dividends (827 ) (756 ) (2,425 ) (2,218 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 8,142 $ (22,561 ) $ 2,713 $ (34,064 ) Per share data: Net earnings (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.54 $ (1.95 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (3.33 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 Basic earnings per share (*) $ 0.66 $ (1.93 ) $ 0.23 $ (3.03 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.16 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (3.33 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share (*) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.93 ) $ 0.23 $ (3.03 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share Basic (*) 12,336,503 11,696,755 12,036,989 11,224,722 Diluted (*) 13,218,293 11,696,755 12,036,989 11,224,722 (*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,972 $ 2,409 Accounts receivable, net 15,612 18,202 Inventories 18,118 20,555 Prepaid expenses and other 3,627 4,937 Current assets held for sale 35,771 12,123 Total current assets 85,100 58,226 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,303 2,389 Intangible assets, net 19,465 25,718 Goodwill 3,949 3,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,117 4,022 Other assets 456 1,256 Non-current assets held for sale — 26,237 Total assets $ 113,390 $ 121,797 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,457 $ 23,408 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,147 21,049 Short-term loan 6,000 — 2025 Convertible Notes, net 106,250 — Revolving credit facility — 4,094 Current liabilities held for sale 10,000 7,360 Total current liabilities 188,854 55,911 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Convertible Notes, net — 159,912 Operating lease liabilities 2,979 3,972 Deferred tax liabilities, net 121 112 Other long-term liabilities 6,499 2,351 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 1,644 Total liabilities 198,453 223,902 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $37.5 million) — — Common stock 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 825,851 810,138 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,712 ) (5,327 ) Accumulated deficit (904,215 ) (906,928 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (85,063 ) (102,105 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 113,390 $ 121,797





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,138 $ (31,846 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,242 16,270 Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility 788 — Gain on debt restructurings, net (13,690 ) — Provision for expected credit losses (231 ) 612 Impairment of capitalized software 927 1,115 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 901 7,011 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 139 — Share-based compensation expense 2,815 6,030 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,435 2,048 Deferred income taxes 9 177 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,218 437 Other 6 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,432 7,703 Inventories (274 ) 7,685 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,887 1,479 Accounts payable 12,284 1,162 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,683 2,561 Operating lease liabilities (1,334 ) (41 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,375 22,403 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (46 ) (403 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (3,608 ) (6,114 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,654 ) (6,517 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments related to repurchases of 2025 Convertible Notes (33,781 ) — Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs 19,350 — Proceeds from a public offering of equity, net of issuance costs — 6,057 Principal payments on financed assets — (360 ) Net repayments on revolving credit facility (4,882 ) (7,851 ) Repayments on short-term loan (13,500 ) — Other financing activities 2 128 Net cash used in financing activities (32,811 ) (2,026 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,682 ) (2,057 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,228 11,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period 2,409 3,241 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period 5,110 3,902 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,519 7,143 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period 11,972 14,424 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period 2,775 4,522 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,747 $ 18,946

INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental 2024 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) As previously noted above, as a result of the share purchase agreement executed during the quarter under which we agreed to sell our Telematics Business, all results of said business have been classified within “Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision” in the above Statement of Operations. All other line items within the Statement of Operations consist solely of the results from the Company’s continuing operations. The company has reclassified all prior periods to conform to this presentation change. Below is a supplemental disclosure the Statement of Operations under the current presentation for each of the quarters in 2024 and 2023 (in thousands): Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 73,431 $ 32,282 $ 25,879 $ 15,270 Fixed wireless access solutions 37,222 9,723 13,317 14,182 Product 110,653 42,005 39,196 29,452 Services and other 32,504 12,027 12,424 8,053 Total revenues 143,157 54,032 51,620 37,505 Cost of revenues: Product 86,812 33,592 30,507 22,713 Services and other 5,492 1,640 2,304 1,548 Total cost of revenues 92,304 35,232 32,811 24,261 Gross profit (loss) 50,853 18,800 18,809 13,244 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 15,032 5,176 5,173 4,683 Sales and marketing 12,176 4,125 4,212 3,839 General and administrative 12,695 4,822 3,918 3,955 Depreciation and amortization 10,098 3,154 3,652 3,292 Impairment of capitalized software 927 507 — 420 Total operating costs and expenses 50,928 17,784 16,955 16,189 Operating income (loss) (75 ) 1,016 1,854 (2,945 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (9,686 ) (5,731 ) (1,776 ) (2,179 ) Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility (788 ) — (788 ) — Gain on debt restructurings, net 13,690 12,366 1,324 — Other income (expense), net (864 ) (72 ) (417 ) (375 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes 2,277 7,579 197 (5,499 ) Income tax provision 171 36 118 17 Income (Loss) from continuing operations 2,106 7,543 79 (5,516 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 3,032 1,426 545 1,061 Net income (loss) 5,138 8,969 624 (4,455 ) Preferred stock dividends (2,425 ) (827 ) (808 ) (790 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,713 $ 8,142 $ (184 ) $ (5,245 )





INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental 2023 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 80,498 $ 16,029 $ 22,534 $ 18,895 $ 23,040 Fixed wireless access solutions 54,900 12,411 11,114 19,505 11,870 Product 135,398 28,440 33,648 38,400 34,910 Services and other 31,888 7,479 7,709 7,983 8,717 Total revenues 167,286 35,919 41,357 46,383 43,627 Cost of revenues: Product 127,157 25,782 42,788 30,620 27,967 Services and other 4,353 794 734 1,139 1,686 Total cost of revenues 131,510 26,576 43,522 31,759 29,653 Gross profit (loss) 35,776 9,343 (2,165 ) 14,624 13,974 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 19,725 5,356 5,200 5,822 3,347 Sales and marketing 16,632 2,929 3,893 4,575 5,235 General and administrative 15,853 3,527 3,429 4,281 4,616 Depreciation and amortization 18,408 5,283 3,848 4,327 4,950 Impairment of capitalized software 1,115 — 611 — 504 Total operating costs and expenses 71,733 17,095 16,981 19,005 18,652 Operating income (loss) (35,957 ) (7,752 ) (19,146 ) (4,381 ) (4,678 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (9,086 ) (2,176 ) (2,894 ) (2,017 ) (1,999 ) Other income (expense), net 70 19 45 23 (17 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (44,973 ) (9,909 ) (21,995 ) (6,375 ) (6,694 ) Income tax provision 43 (1 ) 30 15 (1 ) Income (Loss) from continuing operations (45,016 ) (9,908 ) (22,025 ) (6,390 ) (6,693 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision (1,169 ) (4,432 ) 220 1,454 1,589 Net income (loss) (46,185 ) (14,340 ) (21,805 ) (4,936 ) (5,104 ) Preferred stock dividends (2,991 ) (773 ) (756 ) (739 ) (723 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (49,176 ) $ (15,113 ) $ (22,561 ) $ (5,675 ) $ (5,827 )





INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) As is the case with the supplemental quarterly statement of operations tables above, we have split out the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA between Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, meaning that not related to the Telematics Business, and Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, meaning that related to the Telematics Business. The company has reclassified all prior periods to conform to this presentation change. Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations for each of the quarters in 2024 and 2023 (in thousands): Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ 2,106 $ 7,543 $ 79 $ (5,516 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 171 36 118 17 Interest expense, net 9,686 5,731 1,776 2,179 Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility 788 — 788 — Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net (13,690 ) (12,366 ) (1,324 ) — Other (income) expense, net 864 72 417 375 Depreciation and amortization 10,221 3,193 3,691 3,337 Share-based compensation expense 2,714 1,193 834 687 Debt restructuring costs 1,121 669 452 — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 139 139 — — Impairment of capitalized software 927 507 — 420 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 15,047 6,717 6,831 1,499 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,032 1,426 545 1,061 Income tax provision (benefit) 674 266 188 220 Interest expense, net (10 ) (3 ) (2 ) (5 ) Other (income) expense, net (1,124 ) (873 ) (236 ) (15 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,021 980 1,003 1,038 Share-based compensation expense 100 35 35 30 Divestiture related costs 764 764 — — Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations 6,457 2,595 1,533 2,329 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations $ 21,504 $ 9,312 $ 8,364 $ 3,828

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.







INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve

Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ (45,016 ) $ (9,908 ) $ (22,025 ) $ (6,390 ) $ (6,693 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 43 (1 ) 30 15 (1 ) Interest expense, net 9,086 2,176 2,894 2,017 1,999 Other (income) expense, net (70 ) (19 ) (45 ) (23 ) 17 Depreciation and amortization 18,713 5,350 4,421 4,438 4,504 Share-based compensation expense 6,972 1,333 2,123 1,820 1,696 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 469 — — 469 — Inventory adjustments - E&O and contract manufacturer liability ** 16,427 3,370 13,057 — — Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees ** 924 — 924 — — Impairment of capitalized software 1,115 — 611 — 504 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 8,663 2,301 1,990 2,346 2,026 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,169 ) (4,432 ) 220 1,454 1,589 Income tax provision (benefit) 842 287 (46 ) 289 312 Interest expense, net (14 ) (6 ) (3 ) (3 ) (2 ) Other (income) expense, net 16 840 623 (635 ) (812 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,849 939 1,032 951 927 Share-based compensation expense 473 83 144 144 102 ROU Asset Impairment — — — — — Impairment of capitalized software 4,124 4,124 — — — Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations 8,121 1,835 1,970 2,200 2,116 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations $ 16,784 $ 4,136 $ 3,960 $ 4,546 $ 4,142 ** These items are not adjusted from the period ending December 31, 2023 going forward

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.





Source: Inseego Corp.