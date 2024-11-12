Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 2024 revenue from continuing and discontinued operations of $61.9 million
Q3 2024 positive Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations of $9.3 million and GAAP Net Income of $9.0 million
Agreed to sell telematics business for $52.0 million in cash
Executed convertible debt restructuring and material reduction in debt

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2024 ended September 30, 2024. 

“The third quarter had several positive, and meaningfully transformative events for Inseego, operationally, strategically and financially,” said Phil Brace, Executive Chairman of Inseego. “The closing of our convertible note restructuring and the announced sale of our Telematics business have allowed us to deliver on our commitment to improve the Company’s capital structure. In addition, our operating results in the quarter were the best they have been in several years. Our focus now is on addressing our 5G pipeline and continuing the trajectory as we develop new products and look to drive long-term growth.”

“We continue to be focused on driving stockholder value and are pleased to have restructured 91% of our outstanding convertible notes, meaningfully reducing debt and right-sizing the Company’s capital structure,” Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, commented. “The $52 million in cash we anticipate receiving from the closing of the sale of Telematics will add additional liquidity and flexibility for the Company. On the operational front, Q3 was a pivotal quarter in which we delivered a big revenue quarter and generated strong Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow, along with positive GAAP Operating and Net Income.”

Financial Highlights

The following financial highlights present the results of operations of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As mentioned above, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its telematics solutions business (the “Telematics Business”) for approximately $52 million in cash. Therefore, all results of operations related to the Telematics Business herein are reported as relating to ‘discontinued operations’, while the Company’s ongoing businesses are being reported as relating to ‘continuing operations’.

  • Revenue from continuing operations and discontinued operations for Q3 2024 was $61.9 million, comprised of revenue from continuing operations of $54.0 million and revenue from discontinued operations of $7.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and discontinued operations for Q3 2024 was $9.3 million, comprised of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $6.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations of $2.6 million.
  • Gross margin from continuing operations for Q3 2024 was 34.8%, while that from discontinued operations was 59.0%, resulting in a blended rate of 37.9%.

Capital Structure Improvements

  • On November 6, 2024, the Company completed its capital structure management initiative and material debt reduction by exchanging $91.5 million of principal value of the Company’s 3.25% convertible notes due 2025 for long-term debt and equity; the Company has now repurchased or exchanged at a discount approximately $147 million, or 91% of aggregate principal amount, of the $162 million of the convertible notes that were outstanding as of December 31, 2023. See separate press release also issued on November 12, 2024 for further details.
  • Paid-down the Company’s short-term loan throughout the third quarter from an initial $19.5 million to be $6 million as of September 30,2024.

Business Highlights

  • Hosted inaugural Channel Partner Advisory Council with key, strategic partners.
  • Onboarded 12 new Inseego Ignite partners in Q3, several of which produced immediate revenue.
  • Launched the multi-carrier certified 5G indoor router FX3110 to the Inseego Ignite channel program and closed new channel deals driving immediate revenue for this program.
  • Launched the first MiFi® specifically for the Inseego Ignite channel program with all tier 1 North American operator certifications and closed the first channel deal with a new win at a Fortune 150 utility company to enable their remote workforce with secure, mobile connectivity.
  • Launched Inseego products in the new T-Mobile Virtual Inventory Program.
  • Increased MiFi® X PRO sales sequentially across carriers, including one who continues to see increased demand with an emphasis on public sector customers.

Q4 2024 Guidance

As the sale of the Company’s telematics business is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024, that business is reported as discontinued operations, and the following guidance is reflective of solely the expected results of the Company’s continuing operations. In other words, the Company’s guidance for Q4 2024 excludes any impact of expected results from the Company’s telematics operations.

  • Total revenue from continuing operations in the range of $43.0 million to $47.0 million compared to revenue from continuing operations for Q3 2024 of $54.0 million and revenue from continuing operations for Q4 2023 of $35.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Q3 2024 of $6.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Q4 2023 of $2.3 million.
 Q4 2023
ACTUAL		 Q3 2024
ACTUAL		 Q4 2024
GUIDANCE
Revenue (from continuing operations)$35.9m $54.0m $43.0m - $47.0m
Adjusted EBITDA (from continuing operations)$2.3m $6.7m $3.0m - $4.0m
      

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, debt restructuring costs and divestiture related costs, along with certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenues:       
Mobile solutions$32,282  $22,534  $73,431  $64,469 
Fixed wireless access solutions 9,723   11,114   37,222   42,489 
Product 42,005   33,648   110,653   106,958 
Services and other 12,027   7,709   32,504   24,409 
Total revenues 54,032   41,357   143,157   131,367 
Cost of revenues:       
Product 33,592   42,788   86,812   101,375 
Services and other 1,640   734   5,492   3,559 
Total cost of revenues 35,232   43,522   92,304   104,934 
Gross profit (loss) 18,800   (2,165)  50,853   26,433 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Research and development 5,176   5,200   15,032   14,369 
Sales and marketing 4,125   3,893   12,176   13,703 
General and administrative 4,822   3,429   12,695   12,326 
Depreciation and amortization 3,154   3,848   10,098   13,125 
Impairment of capitalized software 507   611   927   1,115 
Total operating costs and expenses 17,784   16,981   50,928   54,638 
Operating income (loss) 1,016   (19,146)  (75)  (28,205)
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense, net (5,731)  (2,894)  (9,686)  (6,910)
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility       (788)   
Gain on debt restructurings, net 12,366      13,690    
Other income (expense), net (72)  45   (864)  50 
Income (Loss) before income taxes 7,579   (21,995)  2,277   (35,065)
Income tax provision 36   30   171   44 
Income (Loss) from continuing operations 7,543   (22,025)  2,106   (35,109)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 1,426   220   3,032   3,263 
Net income (loss) 8,969   (21,805)  5,138   (31,846)
Preferred stock dividends (827)  (756)  (2,425)  (2,218)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$8,142  $(22,561) $2,713  $(34,064)
Per share data:       
Net earnings (loss) per share       
Basic       
Continuing operations$0.54  $(1.95) $(0.03) $(3.33)
Discontinued operations$0.12  $0.02  $0.25  $0.29 
Basic earnings per share (*)$0.66  $(1.93) $0.23  $(3.03)
Diluted       
Continuing operations$(0.16) $(1.95) $(0.03) $(3.33)
Discontinued operations$0.11  $0.02  $0.25  $0.29 
Diluted earnings per share (*)$(0.06) $(1.93) $0.23  $(3.03)
Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share       
Basic (*) 12,336,503   11,696,755   12,036,989   11,224,722 
Diluted (*) 13,218,293   11,696,755   12,036,989   11,224,722 
(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024
                


INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$11,972  $2,409 
Accounts receivable, net 15,612   18,202 
Inventories 18,118   20,555 
Prepaid expenses and other 3,627   4,937 
Current assets held for sale 35,771   12,123 
Total current assets 85,100   58,226 
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,303   2,389 
Intangible assets, net 19,465   25,718 
Goodwill 3,949   3,949 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,117   4,022 
Other assets 456   1,256 
Non-current assets held for sale    26,237 
Total assets$113,390  $121,797 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$35,457  $23,408 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,147   21,049 
Short-term loan 6,000    
2025 Convertible Notes, net 106,250    
Revolving credit facility    4,094 
Current liabilities held for sale 10,000   7,360 
Total current liabilities 188,854   55,911 
Long-term liabilities:   
2025 Convertible Notes, net    159,912 
Operating lease liabilities 2,979   3,972 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 121   112 
Other long-term liabilities 6,499   2,351 
Non-current liabilities held for sale    1,644 
Total liabilities 198,453   223,902 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ deficit:   
Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $37.5 million)     
Common stock 13   12 
Additional paid-in capital 825,851   810,138 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,712)  (5,327)
Accumulated deficit (904,215)  (906,928)
Total stockholders’ deficit (85,063)  (102,105)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit$113,390  $121,797 
 


INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$5,138  $ (31,846)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 13,242   16,270 
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility 788    
Gain on debt restructurings, net (13,690)   
Provision for expected credit losses (231)  612 
Impairment of capitalized software 927   1,115 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 901   7,011 
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 139    
Share-based compensation expense 2,815   6,030 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,435   2,048 
Deferred income taxes 9   177 
Non-cash operating lease expense 1,218   437 
Other 6    
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable 2,432   7,703 
Inventories (274)  7,685 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,887   1,479 
Accounts payable 12,284   1,162 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,683   2,561 
Operating lease liabilities (1,334)  (41)
Net cash provided by operating activities 45,375   22,403 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (46)  (403)
Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (3,608)  (6,114)
Net cash used in investing activities (3,654)  (6,517)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Payments related to repurchases of 2025 Convertible Notes (33,781)   
Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs 19,350    
Proceeds from a public offering of equity, net of issuance costs    6,057 
Principal payments on financed assets  —   (360)
Net repayments on revolving credit facility (4,882)  (7,851)
Repayments on short-term loan (13,500)   
Other financing activities 2   128 
Net cash used in financing activities (32,811)  (2,026)
Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,682)  (2,057)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,228   11,803 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period 2,409   3,241 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period 5,110   3,902 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,519   7,143 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period 11,972   14,424 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period 2,775   4,522 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$14,747  $18,946 
 

 

INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2024 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
As previously noted above, as a result of the share purchase agreement executed during the quarter under which we agreed to sell our Telematics Business, all results of said business have been classified within “Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision” in the above Statement of Operations. All other line items within the Statement of Operations consist solely of the results from the Company’s continuing operations. The company has reclassified all prior periods to conform to this presentation change. Below is a supplemental disclosure the Statement of Operations under the current presentation for each of the quarters in 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):
 
 Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Revenues:       
Mobile solutions$73,431  $32,282  $25,879  $15,270 
Fixed wireless access solutions 37,222   9,723   13,317   14,182 
Product 110,653   42,005   39,196   29,452 
Services and other 32,504   12,027   12,424   8,053 
Total revenues 143,157   54,032   51,620   37,505 
Cost of revenues:       
Product 86,812   33,592   30,507   22,713 
Services and other 5,492   1,640   2,304   1,548 
Total cost of revenues 92,304   35,232   32,811   24,261 
Gross profit (loss) 50,853   18,800   18,809   13,244 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Research and development 15,032   5,176   5,173   4,683 
Sales and marketing 12,176   4,125   4,212   3,839 
General and administrative 12,695   4,822   3,918   3,955 
Depreciation and amortization 10,098   3,154   3,652   3,292 
Impairment of capitalized software 927   507      420 
Total operating costs and expenses 50,928   17,784   16,955   16,189 
Operating income (loss) (75)  1,016   1,854   (2,945)
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense, net (9,686)  (5,731)  (1,776)  (2,179)
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility (788)     (788)   
Gain on debt restructurings, net 13,690   12,366   1,324    
Other income (expense), net (864)  (72)  (417)  (375)
Income (Loss) before income taxes 2,277   7,579   197   (5,499)
Income tax provision 171   36   118   17 
Income (Loss) from continuing operations 2,106   7,543   79   (5,516)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 3,032   1,426   545   1,061 
Net income (loss) 5,138   8,969   624   (4,455)
Preferred stock dividends (2,425)  (827)  (808)  (790)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$2,713  $8,142  $(184) $(5,245)
 


INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2023 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
Revenues:         
Mobile solutions$80,498  $16,029  $22,534  $18,895  $23,040 
Fixed wireless access solutions 54,900   12,411   11,114   19,505   11,870 
Product 135,398   28,440   33,648   38,400   34,910 
Services and other 31,888   7,479   7,709   7,983   8,717 
Total revenues 167,286   35,919   41,357   46,383   43,627 
Cost of revenues:         
Product 127,157   25,782   42,788   30,620   27,967 
Services and other 4,353   794   734   1,139   1,686 
Total cost of revenues 131,510   26,576   43,522   31,759   29,653 
Gross profit (loss) 35,776   9,343   (2,165)  14,624   13,974 
Operating costs and expenses:         
Research and development 19,725   5,356   5,200   5,822   3,347 
Sales and marketing 16,632   2,929   3,893   4,575   5,235 
General and administrative 15,853   3,527   3,429   4,281   4,616 
Depreciation and amortization 18,408   5,283   3,848   4,327   4,950 
Impairment of capitalized software 1,115      611      504 
Total operating costs and expenses 71,733   17,095   16,981   19,005   18,652 
Operating income (loss) (35,957)  (7,752)  (19,146)  (4,381)  (4,678)
Other (expense) income:         
Interest expense, net (9,086)  (2,176)  (2,894)  (2,017)  (1,999)
Other income (expense), net 70   19   45   23   (17)
Income (Loss) before income taxes (44,973)  (9,909)  (21,995)  (6,375)  (6,694)
Income tax provision 43   (1)  30   15   (1)
Income (Loss) from continuing operations (45,016)  (9,908)  (22,025)  (6,390)  (6,693)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision (1,169)  (4,432)  220   1,454   1,589 
Net income (loss) (46,185)  (14,340)  (21,805)  (4,936)  (5,104)
Preferred stock dividends (2,991)  (773)  (756)  (739)  (723)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$(49,176) $(15,113) $(22,561) $(5,675) $(5,827)
 


INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
As is the case with the supplemental quarterly statement of operations tables above, we have split out the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA between Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, meaning that not related to the Telematics Business, and Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, meaning that related to the Telematics Business. The company has reclassified all prior periods to conform to this presentation change. Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations for each of the quarters in 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):
 
 Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Income (Loss) from continuing operations$2,106  $7,543  $79  $(5,516)
Income tax provision (benefit) 171   36   118   17 
Interest expense, net 9,686   5,731   1,776   2,179 
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility 788      788    
Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net (13,690)  (12,366)  (1,324)   
Other (income) expense, net 864   72   417   375 
Depreciation and amortization 10,221   3,193   3,691   3,337 
Share-based compensation expense 2,714   1,193   834   687 
Debt restructuring costs 1,121   669   452    
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 139   139       
Impairment of capitalized software 927   507      420 
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 15,047     6,717    6,831    1,499  
        
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,032   1,426   545   1,061 
Income tax provision (benefit) 674   266   188   220 
Interest expense, net (10)  (3)  (2)  (5)
Other (income) expense, net (1,124)  (873)  (236)  (15)
Depreciation and amortization 3,021   980   1,003   1,038 
Share-based compensation expense 100   35   35   30 
Divestiture related costs 764   764       
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations 6,457    2,595    1,533    2,329  
        
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations$21,504   $9,312   $8,364   $3,828  
 

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.


INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Twelve
Months Ended		 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2023		 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
Income (Loss) from continuing operations$(45,016) $(9,908) $(22,025) $(6,390) $(6,693)
Income tax provision (benefit) 43   (1)  30   15   (1)
Interest expense, net 9,086   2,176   2,894   2,017   1,999 
Other (income) expense, net (70)  (19)  (45)  (23)  17 
Depreciation and amortization 18,713   5,350   4,421   4,438   4,504 
Share-based compensation expense 6,972   1,333   2,123   1,820   1,696 
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 469         469    
Inventory adjustments - E&O and contract manufacturer liability ** 16,427   3,370   13,057       
Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees ** 924      924       
Impairment of capitalized software 1,115      611      504 
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 8,663    2,301    1,990    2,346    2,026  
          
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,169)  (4,432)  220   1,454   1,589 
Income tax provision (benefit) 842   287   (46)  289   312 
Interest expense, net (14)  (6)  (3)  (3)  (2)
Other (income) expense, net 16   840   623   (635)  (812)
Depreciation and amortization 3,849   939   1,032   951   927 
Share-based compensation expense 473   83   144   144   102 
ROU Asset Impairment              
Impairment of capitalized software 4,124   4,124          
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations 8,121    1,835    1,970    2,200    2,116  
          
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations$ 16,784   $4,136   $3,960   $4,546   $4,142  
** These items are not adjusted from the period ending December 31, 2023 going forward
 

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.


