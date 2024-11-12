Carbeeza Inc. Announces Management Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) announces a senior management transition that will serve to lead the Company into the coming years.

Joanna Hampton, CFO has resigned as Chief Financial Officer effective October 31, 2024. Ms. Hampton has served as Chief Financial Officer since June of 2022. "Joanna has provided strategic leadership since the early days of Carbeeza and has provided valuable counsel to the board and our staff," said Sandro Torrieri, CEO. "I want to thank Joanna for her service and help in directing and supporting our Company through these formative, early years." The search for a new CFO is underway.

Further, the Company wishes to announce that Ron Hozjan has resigned as a director of the Company effective November 1, 2024, due to personal commitments and his desire to refocus his attention on those matters.

"Ron provided sound advice with respect to corporate governance and on behalf of the Board Directors we all wish to thank Ron for his service in this regard," said Sandro Torrieri, CEO.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

