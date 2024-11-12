Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

OTTAWA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company announced net income of $0.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, decreased to $304.2 million as of September 30, 2024 from $312.2 million as of December 31, 2023 as originations of $36.0 million were lower than payoffs and payments. Non-performing loans were $4.8 million at September 30, 2024 and $4.8 million at December 31, 2023. Due to the decrease in the loan balance, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans increased to 1.57% at September 30, 2024 from 1.52% at December 31, 2023.

As announced on May 29, 2024, the Company initiated its sixth stock repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors since the Company completed its second step conversion in 2016. Under the current repurchase plan, as of September 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 64,221 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.38 per share.

“Our cost of funds remained elevated and continued to negatively impact earnings during the third quarter,” said Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were pleased to see the recent cuts in short-term interest rates on the part of the Federal Reserve, and as a result of these moves, we have begun to see a reduction in interest expense, mainly in our wholesale funding sources. Local deposit interest rates remain elevated, however, as the competition for retail deposit dollars within our markets remains strong. In spite of tempered loan demand during the quarter, we continued to realize an increase in our interest revenue as a result of the higher rate environment of the past several months and as a result of the balance sheet restructuring strategy executed in the second quarter of the year. This strategy, combined with lower overall bond yields throughout the third quarter, resulted in a significant reduction in our other comprehensive loss at quarter-end.”

Mr. Hepner continued, “I am pleased to report that the stock repurchase program announced earlier this year is progressing well, and we were able to repurchase and retire over 52,000 shares of Company stock during the third quarter. The Board remains committed to executing strategies to maximize shareholder value.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.2 million compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total interest and dividend income was $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 0.41% to 4.92%. Interest expense was $1.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $1.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense was $0.4 million higher during the three months ended September 30, 2024 due to our average cost of funds increasing to 2.43% from 1.93% with the majority of that increase resulting from the higher interest rate environment. Net interest income was $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased by $0.4 million to $2.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total other income was comparable at $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three months ended September 30, 2023. The origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization, was approximately $100,000 lower due to an unfavorable adjustment to the value of the servicing portfolio based on a third-party valuation conducted during the third quarter of 2024 which decreased the valuation of the portfolio due to economic data. Mortgage activity increased resulting in an increase in gain on sale of loans as well as loan origination and servicing income. Total other expenses were $2.1 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2022, a multi-loan commercial relationship with outstanding balances totaling approximately $2.2 million was identified as being impaired, meaning that it is probable that we will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreements. Based on our initial analysis, a specific reserve of approximately $1.0 million was initially established for this relationship. After additional adjustments during the fourth quarter of 2022 which included some charge-offs and additional reserve requirements, this relationship as of December 31, 2022 had balances of $1.3 million with a specific reserve of $0.6 million. During 2023, we charged off $0.4 million against the reserve, the borrower paid off two loans, and the one additional loan in the relationship was downgraded to non-performing. There has been no activity in 2024 although management continues to work to resolve the matter. The relationship as of September 30, 2024 has balances of approximately $0.7 million with a specific allocation of $0.2 million. Based on collateral values, management does not believe additional reserves are required.

The Company recorded an expense of approximately $9 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to increase the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. Although loan balances decreased by $3.6 million during the period, there was a slight increase to the ACL position of $9 thousand due to the increase in specific allocation of reserves for several existing non-performing loans. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, there was a recovery of approximately $209 thousand. The ACL was $4.3 million, or 1.39% of total gross loans at September 30, 2024 compared to $4.8 million, or 1.38% of gross loans at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were approximately $6 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $349 thousand during the third quarter of 2023. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) which was adopted as of January 1, 2023. The required reserves on non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024 were higher than the required reserves as of September 30, 2023 as one of the new non-performing loans of $3.1 million is still accruing, and the workout of the troubled relationship identified in the third quarter of 2022 discussed above is progressing as planned.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $89 thousand for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as the pre-tax income during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was lower as compared to the pre-tax income in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income was $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Total interest and dividend income was $11.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $11.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Although earning assets decreased by $6.5 million, the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 4.78% from 4.43% due primarily to the higher interest rate environment. Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.3 million higher due to the repricing of certificates of deposit and a shift in the deposit mix to higher costing term products as cost of funds increased to 2.30% from 1.67%. Due to the increase in interest expense caused by the higher rate environment and decrease in average balances, net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased to $6.5 million as compared to $7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Total other income decreased by $0.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $0.8 million as a result of the decline in value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Other expense levels were $0.7 million higher, increasing to $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily related to the net realized loss of $0.6 million on the restructuring of the investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2024. During the prior quarter, the Company executed a balance sheet management strategy designed to re-position the investment portfolio, generate additional liquidity and improve net interest income on a go-forward basis. Twenty-one investment securities were sold generating about $4 million of cash and a realized loss of $0.6 million. Proceeds were utilized to purchase more favorable investment securities and pay down higher cost wholesale funding.

The Company recorded a recovery of $68 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of $204 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Net recoveries during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were approximately $1 thousand compared to net charge-offs of approximately $230 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL which was adopted as of January 1, 2023.

We recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease is due primarily to lower pre-tax earnings in 2024 as compared to 2023.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Total consolidated assets as of September 30, 2024 were $355.2 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, or 2.4%, from $363.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $8.0 million in the net loan portfolio, a decrease of $0.5 million in deferred tax assets, a decrease of $0.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a decrease of $0.2 million in the securities available for sale. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in loans held for sale of $0.4 million and a $0.2 million increase in accrued interest receivable.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $0.7 million, or 5.4%, to $12.7 million at September 30, 2024 from $13.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in operating activities of $2.1 million and cash used in financing activities of $7.3 million exceeding cash provided by investing activities of $8.7 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $0.2 million, or 0.7%, to $18.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $18.8 million at December 31, 2023, due to calls, payments and maturities exceeding purchase activity.

Net loans decreased $8.0 million, or 2.6%, to $304.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $312.2 million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to a decrease of $5.9 million in one-to-four family loans, a decrease of $3.7 million in non-residential real estate loans, a decrease of $1.7 million in commercial loans and a decrease of $2.0 million in consumer loans. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $5.2 million in multi-family loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $67 thousand from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $5.8 million, or 2.1%, to $275.3 million at September 30, 2024 from $281.1 million at December 31, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, interest-bearing checking accounts decreased by $5.8 million, non-interest-bearing checking accounts decreased by $3.4 million, and savings accounts decreased by $0.1 million. Offsetting these decreases slightly, certificates of deposit increased by $1.2 million, and money market accounts increased by $2.2 million.

FHLB advances decreased $2.3 million, or 7.3%, to $28.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $30.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $0.4 million, or 1.1%, to $41.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $41.6 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease reflects $1.0 million used to repurchase and retire 55,649 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $0.8 million in cash dividends. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in other comprehensive income due to an increase in fair value of securities available for sale, net income of $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and other increases of $0.2 million.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law.





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,814,569 $ 3,511,709 Interest bearing deposits 7,864,089 9,884,710 Total cash and cash equivalents 12,678,658 13,396,419 Securities available for sale 18,648,163 18,781,463 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,303,412 and $4,370,934 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 304,154,854 312,181,918 Loans held for sale 372,663 - Premises and equipment, net 6,065,779 5,998,742 Accrued interest receivable 1,903,494 1,700,911 Deferred tax assets 2,273,159 2,799,503 Cash value of life insurance 2,757,376 2,717,888 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 8,662 31,909 Other assets 5,690,036 5,659,196 Total assets $ 355,202,713 $ 363,917,818



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 20,492,939 $ 23,839,628 Interest bearing 254,775,688 257,246,330 Total deposits 275,268,627 281,085,958 Accrued interest payable 743,159 320,238 FHLB advances 28,500,000 30,750,000 Fed funds purchased 2,772,000 2,235,000 Long term debt 1,415,128 1,700,000 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 77,257 94,136 Other liabilities 3,663,328 4,400,892 Total liabilities 312,439,499 320,586,224 Commitments and contingencies ESOP Repurchase Obligation 1,583,522 1,691,975 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,480,994 and 2,552,971 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 24,792 25,529 Additional paid-in-capital 23,783,277 24,738,476 Retained earnings 21,246,475 21,798,054 Unallocated ESOP shares (682,192 ) (682,192 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (82,028 ) (103,417 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,527,110 ) (2,444,856 ) 42,763,214 43,331,594 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (1,583,522 ) (1,691,975 ) Total stockholders' equity 41,179,692 41,639,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 355,202,713

$ 363,917,818







Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 3,820,409 $ 3,660,212 $ 11,221,660 $ 10,773,586 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 109,640 85,638 264,709 237,272 State and municipal securities 18,329 25,031 55,506 67,642 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 28,500 23,253 94,715 53,173 Interest-bearing deposits 76,863 43,166 285,779 129,813 Total interest and dividend income 4,053,741 3,837,300 11,922,369 11,261,486 Interest expense: Deposits 1,681,896 1,386,099 4,751,642 3,688,342 Borrowings 221,905 162,346 651,898 423,473 Total interest expense 1,903,801 1,548,445 5,403,540 4,111,815 Net interest income 2,149,940 2,288,855 6,518,829 7,149,671 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans 8,919 (209,269 ) (68,412 ) (204,186 ) Recovery of credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures (4,170 ) - (16,879 ) - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,145,191 2,498,124 6,604,120 7,353,857 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 62,378 32,746 126,742 96,398 Loan origination and servicing income 148,808 141,415 436,931 433,700 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization (92,872 ) 1,667 (140,076 ) 56,692 Customer service fees 126,357 117,016 350,009 345,065 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 13,961 12,472 39,488 36,535 Other - 10,332 - 17,140 Total other income 258,632 315,648 813,094 985,530 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,191,074 1,159,391 3,539,225 3,539,398 Directors’ fees 45,000 45,000 130,000 135,000 Occupancy 152,238 157,306 465,339 471,349 Deposit insurance premium 37,402 36,762 112,104 97,532 Legal and professional services 77,472 121,701 412,964 284,388 Data processing 304,367 319,176 903,768 921,235 Loss on sale of securities - - 600,408 - Loan expense 66,473 60,891 233,711 194,264 Other 242,288 249,315 621,819 672,588 Total other expenses 2,116,314 2,149,542 7,019,338 6,315,754 Income before income tax 287,509 664,230 397,876 2,023,633 Income tax expense 88,739 183,400 136,422 558,566 Net income $ 198,770 $ 480,830 $ 261,454 $ 1,465,067 Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0 58 Dividends per share $ 0.104 $ 0.111 $ 0.322 $ 0.325





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.23 % 0.53 % 0.15 % 0.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 1.94 4.65 1.26 4.72 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.68 11.48 11.80 11.48 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 11.59 11.25 11.59 11.25 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 2.49 2.58 2.48 2.76 Net interest margin (2) (5) 2.67 2.72 2.66 2.88 Other expense to average assets 0.60 0.60 1.99 1.75 Efficiency ratio (3) 87.84 82.53 95.73 77.64 Dividend payout ratio 134.37 56.75 312.32 56.01





At or for the At or for the Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.40 % 17.86 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.15 16.61 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 16.15 16.61 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 11.94 12.29 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.00 0.07 Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding 1.39 1.38 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 1.57 1.52 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 1.36 1.32 Other Data: Book Value per common share $ 16.60 $ 16.32 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $ 16.33 $ 16.05 Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. (4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank. (5) Annualized. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.

(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

