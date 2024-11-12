$ABDS Token Now Listed on Major Exchanges and New Enhanced Token-Focused Website Launched

Puebla, Mexico, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABDS Token is a secure and accessible cryptocurrency developed by ABD Systems, leveraging over 13 years of IT expertise to bridge traditional finance and digital assets.

$ABDS token is now officially listed on four top exchanges: Bitmart, Mexc, Lbank, and Digifinex. This major milestone increases accessibility for our global community and allows for a seamless trading experience.

ABDSystems is pleased to announce the launch of its updated website, now focused exclusively on the token. Featuring a sleek design and enhanced functionality, the new site provides a seamless, user-friendly experience with faster load times and improved navigation. This update reflects ABDSystems' commitment to enhancing accessibility and usability for its growing community.

https://abdstoken.com/



Why Choose ABDS Token?

Certified Security:

Backed by CertiK audit and KYC Gold Badge verification

Instant Transactions:

Fast and reliable transactions powered by the Ethereum blockchain

Seamless Integration:

Effortlessly connects with ABD Systems’ cutting-edge technology services

Accessible to All:

Bringing cryptocurrency adoption to businesses and individuals worldwide

Contract Address:

0xB56AaAc80C931161548a49181c9E000a19489C44

Staking:

Stake your ABDS Tokens and unlock rewards

- Connect your wallet

- Stake ABDS tokens

- Earn rewards

- Track your earnings

https://app.uncx.network/chain/mainnet/farm/0x100FBf0465F12e2b04Aba5d220c6F485C701CAcf

Join our community and explore the future of digital finance.

Website: https://abdstoken.com

Twitter: https://x.com/ABDSystems

Exchanges

Digifinex: https://www.digifinex.com/es-es/trade/kline/USDT/ABDS

Bitmart: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?symbol=ABDS_USDT

Lbank: https://www.lbank.com/trade/abds_usdt

Mexc: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ABDS_USDT

