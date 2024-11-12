Martinrea International Inc. Reports Solid Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter total sales of $1,237.5 million, production sales of $1,167.3 million.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA ( 1 ) of $154.1 million, 12.5% of total sales.

of $154.1 million, 12.5% of total sales. Third quarter Operating Income Margin of 5.3%; Adjusted Operating Income Margin ( 1 ) was 5.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

was 5.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter Free Cash Flow ( 1 ) (excluding principal payments of IFRS-16 lease liabilities) was $57.0 million; Free Cash Flow ( 1 ) was $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a notable improvement over $75.5 million generated in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(excluding principal payments of IFRS-16 lease liabilities) was $57.0 million; Free Cash Flow was $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a notable improvement over $75.5 million generated in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter diluted net earnings per share of $0.19 or $0.44 per share at a normalized effective tax rate after adjusting for unusual foreign exchange movements between the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar. These foreign exchange movements are non-cash in nature, do not impact cash taxes and tend to balance out over time (refer to “Overall Results” section for further details).

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (1) ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the third quarter at 1.46x.

ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the third quarter at 1.46x. New business awards of approximately $35 million in annualized sales at mature volumes.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share declared.

OVERVIEW

Pat D’Eramo, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our third quarter financial results were solid, and met our internal expectations based on the lower level of industry production volumes in the quarter. Our Free Cash Flow(1) was strong, and our Adjusted EBITDA(1) was solid, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) up year over year. Operationally, we are executing well. We continue to drive efficiency gains and cost savings through our Martinrea Operating System. In addition, we continue to make good progress in commercial negotiations with our customers, obtaining compensation for volume shortfalls on electric vehicle programs and lingering inflationary costs. We are experiencing some further production volume shortfalls in the fourth quarter as OEMs adjust inventories on a number of platforms, some of which are big programs for us. We have been impacted by OEM production shutdowns, often with little to no advance warning, which makes it challenging to properly flex costs. The impact is being felt across all powertrain types, not just electric vehicles. While this will impact our financial performance in the fourth quarter, we expect production volumes to improve beginning in the first quarter of 2025, as inventories adjust. Interest rates, which are coming down in both the U.S. and Canada, with further cuts expected, should help to improve vehicle affordability, which in turn, should lead to higher sales for suppliers.”

He continued: “I am pleased to announce that we have been awarded new business representing $35 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, consisting of $30 million in Lightweight Structures with multiple customers including International Motors (formerly Navistar), BMW, and Nissan, and $5 million in Propulsion Systems, with Audi.”

Peter Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “We are pleased with our financial performance in the third quarter. We are driving a healthy level of Free Cash Flow(1) from the business, and our balance sheet is in great shape. Sales for the third quarter, excluding tooling sales of $70.2 million, were $1,167.3 million. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $154.1 million, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.5% was up 60 basis points year over year. Free Cash Flow(1) (excluding principal payments of IFRS-16 lease liabilities) was $57.0 million in the third quarter, and $107.4 million on a year-to-date basis, a big improvement over the $75.5 million generated in the comparable 2023 period, driven in part by lower capex. On a full year basis, we project that we will come in at the high end of our 2024 Free Cash Flow(1) outlook range of $100 million to $150 million, excluding lease payments, and potentially even better.”

He continued: “Net Debt(1) (excluding IFRS-16 lease liabilities) declined by approximately $32 million quarter over quarter, to $820.1 million, reflecting the Free Cash Flow(1) profile for the quarter. Approximately $9.5 million was spent during the quarter, repurchasing approximately 826,000 shares through our normal course issuer bid. Our-Net-Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) ended the quarter at 1.46x, in line with our target leverage ratio of 1.5x or better.”

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated: “We are executing well operationally and financially, and allocating capital with a view to maximizing returns for our stakeholders. We have previously mentioned that capital allocation would be balanced between share buybacks and debt reduction. Both are important priorities for us, and we have demonstrated disciplined execution on both fronts, including during the third quarter. In the past year and a half, since our net debt hit an all-time high of $956 million, we have paid down $136 million in debt, repurchased 6.5 million common shares, equal to 8% of shares outstanding, and reduced our Net-Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio from 1.90x to 1.46x. We believe consistent Free Cash Flow(1) generation is the path to a higher valuation. On behalf of the executive management team, we would like to thank our people for their hard work in delivering a solid quarterly performance, as well as our shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued support.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares.

Additional information about the Company, including the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (“MD&A”), the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (the “interim financial statements”) and the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

OVERALL RESULTS

Results of operations may include certain items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company’s disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company’s results.

The following tables set out certain highlights of the Company’s performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Refer to the Company’s interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 for a detailed account of the Company’s performance for the periods presented in the tables below.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Sales $ 1,237,493 $ 1,378,938 (141,445 ) (10.3 %) Gross Margin 163,350 181,194 (17,844 ) (9.8 %) Operating Income 65,879 83,015 (17,136 ) (20.6 %) Net Income for the period 14,157 53,744 (39,587 ) (73.7 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.68 (0.49 ) (72.1 %) Non-IFRS Measures** Adjusted Operating Income $ 65,879 $ 83,015 (17,136 ) (20.6 %) % of Sales 5.3 % 6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 154,129 163,482 (9,353 ) (5.7 %) % of Sales 12.5 % 11.9 % Adjusted Net Income* 14,157 53,744 (39,587 ) (73.7 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted* $ 0.19 $ 0.68 (0.49 ) (72.1 %)





Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Sales $ 3,863,199 $ 4,043,882 (180,683 ) (4.5 %) Gross Margin 519,517 522,169 (2,652 ) (0.5 %) Operating Income 215,019 240,628 (25,609 ) (10.6 %) Net Income for the period 98,786 151,815 (53,029 ) (34.9 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.90 (0.60 ) (31.6 %) Non-IFRS Measures** Adjusted Operating Income $ 226,629 $ 240,628 (13,999 ) (5.8 %) % of Sales 5.9 % 6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 483,098 476,598 6,500 1.4 % % of Sales 12.5 % 11.8 % Adjusted Net Income* 106,637 147,241 (40,604 ) (27.6 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted* $ 1.40 $ 1.84 (0.44 ) (23.9 %)

*Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were negatively impacted by an unusually high effective tax rate. This was driven primarily by the magnitude and pace of the depreciation of the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar, which is the functional currency of the Company’s Mexican operations. In situations where the local and functional currencies differ, IFRS, contrary to US GAAP, requires the tax value of assets and liabilities denominated in local currency to be revalued to the operations' functional currency at the reporting date, with the related foreign exchange movements impacting the tax expense for the period. These foreign exchange movements are non-cash in nature, do not impact cash taxes and tend to balance out over time. Including this, and other foreign exchange related items, the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 38.8%. Excluding these foreign exchange items, the effective tax rate would have been 31.0%, which is more reflective of a typical tax rate for the Company. Using a tax rate of 31.0%, Adjusted Net Earnings per Share would have been $0.44 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $1.47 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

**Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow”, "Free Cash Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)", and “Net Debt”.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS “Net Income” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Operating Income” and “Adjusted EBITDA”:

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 14,157 $ 53,744 Adjustments, after tax* - - Adjusted Net Income $ 14,157 $ 53,744





Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 98,786 $ 151,815 Adjustments, after tax* 7,851 (4,574 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 106,637 $ 147,241

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 14,157 $ 53,744 Income tax expense 33,276 14,713 Other finance income (1,084 ) (7,418 ) Share of loss of equity investments 690 600 Finance expense 18,840 21,376 Adjustments, before tax* - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 65,879 $ 83,015 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 84,904 77,837 Amortization of development costs 3,084 2,488 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 262 142 Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,129 $ 163,482





Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 98,786 $ 151,815 Income tax expense 63,725 38,422 Other finance income (8,140 ) (7,074 ) Share of loss of equity investments 2,147 2,630 Finance expense 58,501 60,108 Adjustments, before tax* 11,610 (5,273 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 226,629 $ 240,628 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 246,808 228,041 Amortization of development costs 8,172 7,771 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,489 158 Adjusted EBITDA $ 483,098 $ 476,598

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

SALES

Three months ended September 30, 2024 to three months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change North America $ 960,256 $ 1,042,218 (81,962 ) (7.9 %) Europe 250,499 302,145 (51,646 ) (17.1 %) Rest of the World 33,638 42,644 (9,006 ) (21.1 %) Eliminations (6,900 ) (8,069 ) 1,169 14.5 % Total Sales $ 1,237,493 $ 1,378,938 (141,445 ) (10.3 %)





The Company’s consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $141.4 million or 10.3% to $1,237.5 million as compared to $1,378.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases across all operating segments.

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 in the Company’s North America operating segment decreased by $82.0 million or 7.9% to $960.3 million from $1,042.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to a decrease in tooling sales of $47.5 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; programs that ended production during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2023, specifically the Ford Edge, Dodge Charger/Challenger, and Chevrolet Bolt; and lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, an engine block for Stellantis, and the Ford Mustang Mach E. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2023, including General Motors' new electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), and the Toyota Tacoma; higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain other light vehicle platforms, including General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platform, and the Ford Maverick; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the third quarter of 2024 of $21.1 million. Overall third quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in North America decreased by approximately 5% year-over-year.

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 in the Company’s Europe operating segment decreased by $51.6 million or 17.1% to $250.5 million from $302.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including aluminum engine blocks for Ford and Mercedes, and the Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2); programs that ended production during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2023, specifically the BMW Mini; and a decrease in tooling sales of $8.8 million, which are typically dependent of the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including the Lucid Air, and an aluminum engine block for Jaguar Land Rover; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the third quarter of 2024 of $4.8 million. Overall third quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in Europe decreased by approximately 6% year-over-year.

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $9.0 million or 21.1% to $33.6 million from $42.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was largely driven by programs that came with the operations acquired from Metalsa in China that ended production during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2023, lower year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China, and a decrease in tooling sales of $2.0 million; partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, specifically the BMW 5-series in China.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $58.3 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $70.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $128.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 to nine months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change North America $ 2,908,778 $ 3,063,277 (154,499 ) (5.0 %) Europe 871,469 893,638 (22,169 ) (2.5 %) Rest of the World 102,600 113,092 (10,492 ) (9.3 %) Eliminations (19,648 ) (26,125 ) 6,477 24.8 % Total Sales $ 3,863,199 $ 4,043,882 (180,683 ) (4.5 %)





The Company’s consolidated sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $180.7 million or 4.5% to $3,863.2 million as compared to $4,043.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases across all operating segments.

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 in the Company’s North America operating segment decreased by $154.5 million or 5.0% to $2,908.8 million from $3,063.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was due generally to a decrease in tooling sales of $154.2 million which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2023, specifically the Dodge Charger/Challenger, the Ford Edge, and Chevrolet Bolt; and lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an engine block for Stellantis, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, the Ford Mustang Mach E, and Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2). These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, including General Motors' new electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), and the Toyota Tacoma; higher year-over-year production volumes of certain light vehicle platforms including the Ford Escape and Maverick, and General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platform; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $26.1 million.

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 in the Company’s Europe operating segment decreased by $22.2 million or 2.5% to $871.5 million from $893.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was due to programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2023, specifically the BMW Mini; and lower year-over-year production volumes of certain other light vehicle platforms, including the Mercedes' new electric vehicle platform (EVA2) and aluminum engine blocks for Ford and Mercedes. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Jaguar Land Rover; an increase in tooling sales of $21.0 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $9.9 million.

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $10.5 million or 9.3% to $102.6 million from $113.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was largely driven by programs that came with the operations acquired from Metalsa in China that ended production during or subsequent to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and lower year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China; partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, specifically the BMW 5-series in China, and an increase in tooling sales of $4.0 million.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $128.1 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $174.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $302.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

GROSS MARGIN

Three months ended September 30, 2024 to three months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 163,350 $ 181,194 (17,844 ) (9.8 %) % of Sales 13.2 % 13.1 %





The gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2024 of 13.2% increased slightly as a percentage of sales as compared to the gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2023 of 13.1% due to:

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements; and

a decrease in tooling sales which typically earn low margin for the Company.

These factors were essentially offset by:

overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution;

operational inefficiencies at certain operating facilities; and

a negative sales mix, including additional depreciation expense from recent new program investments.



Overall market related inflationary pressures on labour, material and energy costs, along with offsetting commercial settlements, were generally stable for the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 to nine months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 519,517 $ 522,169 (2,652 ) (0.5 %) % of Sales 13.4 % 12.9 %





The gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of 13.4% increased as a percentage of sales by 0.5% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of 12.9%. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements; and

a decrease in tooling sales which typically earn low margin for the Company.

These factors were partially offset by:

operational inefficiencies at certain other operating facilities;

overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution;

an unfavourable impact from a year-over-year change in foreign exchange rates in Mexico; and

a negative sales mix, including additional depreciation expense from recent new program investments.

Overall market related inflationary pressures on labour, material and energy costs, along with offsetting commercial settlements, were generally stable year-over-year.

ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME

Adjusted Net Income excludes certain items as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A

Three months ended September 30, 2024 to three months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

No adjustments were noted during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

TABLE B

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 to nine months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change NET INCOME $ 98,786 $ 151,815 $ (53,029 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 11,610 - 11,610 Net gain on disposal of equity investments (2) - (5,273 ) 5,273 ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 11,610 $ (5,273 ) $ 16,883 Tax impact of adjustments (3,759 ) 699 (4,458 ) ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 7,851 $ (4,574 ) $ 12,425 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 106,637 $ 147,241 $ (40,604 ) Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic (‘000) 76,191 79,933 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.40 $ 1.84 Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted (‘000) 76,194 79,989 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.40 $ 1.84





(1) Restructuring costs

Additions to the restructuring provision during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $11.6 million and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in Germany, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

(2) Net gain on disposal of equity investments

On March 24, 2023, Martinrea sold its equity interest in VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore) to NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") for 3,420,406 common shares of NanoXplore at $2.92 per share representing an aggregate consideration of $10.0 million. The sale transaction resulted in a gain on disposal of equity investments during the first quarter of 2023 as follows:

Gross gain (Total consideration of $10.0 million less book value of investment) $ 6,821 Less: gain attributable to indirect retained interest (1,548 ) Net gain on disposal of equity investments $ 5,273

Subsequent to this transaction, the Company no longer holds a direct equity interest in VoltaXplore while its equity ownership interest in NanoXplore increased from 21.1% to 22.7%.

NET INCOME

Three months ended September 30, 2024 to three months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 14,157 $ 53,744 (39,587 ) (73.7 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.68





Net Income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $39.6 million to $14.2 million or $0.19 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $53.7 million or $0.68 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, was negatively impacted by the following:

lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume;

a net foreign exchange gain of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a gain of $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2023; and

a higher effective tax rate (70.2% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 21.5% for the third quarter of 2023) driven primarily by the IFRS accounting treatment of the rapid depreciation of the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar that does not impact cash.



These factors were partially offset by the following:

a year-over-year decrease in SG&A expense, as previously explained; and

a $2.5 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 to nine months ended September 30, 2023 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 98,786 $ 151,815 (53,029 ) (34.9 %) Adjusted Net Income 106,637 147,241 (40,604 ) (27.6 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.90 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.40 $ 1.84





Net Income, before adjustments, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $53.0 million to $98.8 million or $1.30 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $151.8 million or $1.90 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table B under “Adjustments to Net Income”, Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $40.6 million to $106.6 million or $1.40 per share on a basic and diluted basis, from $147.2 million or $1.84 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was negatively impacted by the following:

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense, as previously explained;

a $3.8 million year-over-year increase in research and development costs driven generally by increased new product and process development activity;

lower gross margin on lower year-over-year sales volume;

a $1.5 million loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; and

a higher effective tax rate (38.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 20.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023) driven primarily by the IFRS accounting treatment of the rapid depreciation of the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar that does not impact cash.



These factors were partially offset by the following:

a net foreign exchange gain of $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a gain of $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and

a $1.6 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were negatively impacted by an unusually high effective tax rate. This was driven primarily by the magnitude and pace of the depreciation of the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar, which is the functional currency of the Company’s Mexican operations. In situations where the local and functional currencies differ, IFRS, contrary to US GAAP, requires the tax value of assets and liabilities denominated in local currency to be revalued to the operations' functional currency at the reporting date, with the related foreign exchange movements impacting the tax expense for the period. These foreign exchange movements are non-cash in nature, do not impact cash taxes and tend to balance out over time. Including this, and other foreign exchange related items, the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 38.8%. Excluding these foreign exchange items, the effective tax rate would have been 31.0%, which is more reflective of a typical tax rate for the Company. Using a tax rate of 31.0%, Adjusted Net Earnings per Share would have been $0.44 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $1.47 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024, on or about January 15, 2025.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-641-6104 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 1624622#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (Conference ID – 9076430#). The rebroadcast will be available until December 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including those related to the Company’s expectations as to, or its views or beliefs in or on, the impact of, or duration of, or factors affecting, or expected response to or growth of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook (including for 2024) as to future results, revenue, sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, and earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, volumes, adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, leverage ratios, net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1), debt repayment, Adjusted EBITDA(1), improvements in interest rates, tax rates, supply constraints, inflation and labour, the growth of the Company and pursuit of, and belief in, its strategies, the strength, recovery and growth of the automotive industry and continuing challenges, capital allocation strategies, contemplated purchases under the NCIB, as well as other forward-looking statements. The words “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “views”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company’s AIF and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other public filings which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca:

North American and Global Economic and Political Conditions (including war) and Consumer Confidence

Automotive Industry Risks

Pandemics and Epidemics, Force Majeure Events, Natural Disasters, Terrorist Activities, Political and Civil Unrest or War, and Other Outbreaks

Russia and Ukraine War and Hamas-Israel War

Semiconductor Chip Shortages and Price Increases

Inflationary Pressures

Regional Energy Shortages

Dependence Upon Key Customers

Customer Consolidation and Cooperation

Emergence of Potentially Disruptive EV OEMs

Outsourcing and Insourcing Trends

Financial Viability of Suppliers and Key Suppliers and Supply Disruptions

Competition

Customer Pricing Pressures, Contractual Arrangements, Cost and Risk Absorption and Purchase Orders

Material and Commodity Prices and Volatility

Scrap Steel/Aluminum Price Volatility

Quote/Pricing Assumptions

Launch and Operational Costs and Cost Structure

Fluctuations in Operating Results

Product Warranty, Repair/Replacement Costs, Recall, Product Liability and Liability Risk

Product Development and Technological Change

A Shift Away from Technologies in Which the Company is Investing

Dependence Upon Key Personnel

Limited Financial Resources/Uncertainty of Future Financing/Banking

Cybersecurity Threats

Acquisitions

Joint Ventures

Private or Public Equity Investments in Technology Companies

Potential Tax Exposures

Potential Rationalization Costs, Turnaround Costs and Impairment Charges

Labour Relations Matters

Trade Restrictions or Disputes

Changes in Laws and Governmental Regulations

Environmental Regulation and Climate Change

Litigation and Regulatory Compliance and Investigations

Risks of Conducting Business in Foreign Countries, Including China, Brazil and Other Growing Markets

Currency Risk

Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting and Disclosure Controls and Procedures

Loss of Use of Key Manufacturing Facilities

Intellectual Property

Availability of Consumer Credit or Cost of Borrowing

Evolving Business Risk Profile

Competition with Low Cost Countries

The Company’s Ability to Shift its Manufacturing Footprint to Take Advantage of Opportunities in Growing Markets

Change in the Company’s Mix of Earnings Between Jurisdictions with Lower Tax Rates and Those with Higher Tax Rates

Pension Plans and Other Post-Employment Benefits

Potential Volatility of Share Prices

Dividends

Lease Obligations



These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Cirulis

Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416-749-0314

Fax: 289-982-3001

1 The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures, included anywhere in this press release, include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow”, “Free Cash-Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)” and “Net Debt”. The relevant IFRS financial measure, as applicable, and a reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to measures determined in accordance with IFRS are contained in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and in this press release.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,267 $ 186,804 Trade and other receivables 2 801,012 695,819 Inventories 3 564,558 568,274 Prepaid expenses and deposits 35,611 33,904 Income taxes recoverable 35,644 11,089 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,614,092 1,495,890 Property, plant and equipment 4 1,945,783 1,943,771 Right-of-use assets 5 224,230 238,552 Deferred tax assets 193,175 192,301 Intangible assets 40,193 42,743 Investments 6 66,124 60,170 Pension assets 17,046 16,303 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,486,551 2,493,840 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,100,643 $ 3,989,730 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 1,185,482 $ 1,176,579 Provisions 7 8,843 29,892 Income taxes payable 52,364 25,017 Current portion of long-term debt 8 11,290 12,778 Current portion of lease liabilities 9 52,177 48,507 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,310,156 1,292,773 Long-term debt 8 986,063 956,458 Lease liabilities 9 192,233 210,469 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 40,055 37,261 Deferred tax liabilities 26,059 27,588 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,244,410 1,231,776 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,554,566 2,524,549 EQUITY Capital stock 11 611,101 645,256 Contributed surplus 45,950 45,903 Accumulated other comprehensive income 139,934 95,753 Retained earnings 749,092 678,269 TOTAL EQUITY 1,546,077 1,465,181 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,100,643 $ 3,989,730





Contingencies (note 16)

Subsequent event (note 18)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

“Robert Wildeboer” Director “Terry Lyons” Director



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Note Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2023

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023

SALES $ 1,237,493 $ 1,378,938 $ 3,863,199 $ 4,043,882 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets) (993,212 ) (1,124,326 ) (3,109,104 ) (3,306,836 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (80,931 ) (73,418 ) (234,578 ) (214,877 ) Total cost of sales (1,074,143 ) (1,197,744 ) (3,343,682 ) (3,521,713 ) GROSS MARGIN 163,350 181,194 519,517 522,169 Research and development costs (10,852 ) (9,628 ) (32,037 ) (28,257 ) Selling, general and administrative (82,384 ) (83,990 ) (247,132 ) (239,962 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (3,973 ) (4,419 ) (12,230 ) (13,164 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (262 ) (142 ) (1,489 ) (158 ) Restructuring costs 7 - - (11,610 ) - OPERATING INCOME 65,879 83,015 215,019 240,628 Share of loss of equity investments 6 (690 ) (600 ) (2,147 ) (2,630 ) Net gain on disposal of equity investments - - - 5,273 Finance expense 13 (18,840 ) (21,376 ) (58,501 ) (60,108 ) Other finance income 13 1,084 7,418 8,140 7,074 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,433 68,457 162,511 190,237 Income tax expense 10 (33,276 ) (14,713 ) (63,725 ) (38,422 ) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 14,157 $ 53,744 $ 98,786 $ 151,815 Basic earnings per share 12 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 $ 1.30 $ 1.90 Diluted earnings per share 12 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 $ 1.30 $ 1.90

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2023

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 14,157 $ 53,744 $ 98,786 $ 151,815 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to net income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (1,472 ) 28,682 44,206 (2,345 ) Items that will not be reclassified to net income Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity investments (note 6) 14 14 (25 ) (4 ) Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 322 3,184 (814 ) 5,630 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,136 ) 31,880 43,367 3,281 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 13,021 $ 85,624 $ 142,153 $ 155,096

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Capital

stock

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

Retained

earnings

Total equity

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 $ 663,646 $ 45,558 $ 124,065 $ 543,636 $ 1,376,905 Net income for the period - - - 151,815 151,815 Compensation expense related to stock options - 331 - - 331 Dividends ($0.15 per share) - - - (11,939 ) (11,939 ) Exercise of employee stock options 358 (97 ) - - 261 Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (13,370 ) - - (7,474 ) (20,844 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 5,630 5,630 Foreign currency translation differences - - (2,345 ) - (2,345 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (4 ) - (4 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 650,634 45,792 121,716 681,668 1,499,810 Net income for the period - - - 1,850 1,850 Compensation expense related to stock options - 111 - - 111 Dividends ($0.05 per share) - - - (3,907 ) (3,907 ) Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (5,378 ) - - (2,847 ) (8,225 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 1,505 1,505 Foreign currency translation differences - - (25,949 ) - (25,949 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (14 ) - (14 ) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 645,256 45,903 95,753 678,269 1,465,181 Net income for the period - - - 98,786 98,786 Compensation expense related to stock options - 127 - - 127 Dividends ($0.15 per share) - - - (11,281 ) (11,281 ) Exercise of employee stock options 350 (80 ) - - 270 Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (34,505 ) - - (15,868 ) (50,373 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (814 ) (814 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 44,206 - 44,206 Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (25 ) - (25 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 $ 611,101 $ 45,950 $ 139,934 $ 749,092 $ 1,546,077

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2023

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income for the period $ 14,157 $ 53,744 $ 98,786 $ 151,815 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 84,904 77,837 246,808 228,041 Amortization of development costs 3,084 2,488 8,172 7,771 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange forward contracts (4,382 ) 298 (913 ) 215 Finance expense 18,840 21,376 58,501 60,108 Income tax expense 33,276 14,713 63,725 38,422 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 262 142 1,489 158 Deferred and restricted share units expense 2,893 2,294 6,261 9,505 Stock options expense 43 110 127 331 Share of loss of equity investments 690 600 2,147 2,630 Net gain on disposal of equity investments - - - (5,273 ) Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense 571 693 1,702 2,087 Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits (489 ) (666 ) (1,657 ) (1,886 ) 153,849 173,629 485,148 493,924 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Trade and other receivables (2,739 ) (1,108 ) (87,575 ) (128,104 ) Inventories 12,159 25,395 15,897 23,500 Prepaid expenses and deposits (2,163 ) (2,854 ) (1,226 ) 2,595 Trade, other payables and provisions (5,529 ) (5,741 ) (17,128 ) 73,577 155,577 189,321 395,116 465,492 Interest paid (21,839 ) (25,278 ) (65,306 ) (73,041 ) Income taxes paid (1,849 ) (10,839 ) (50,533 ) (74,622 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 131,889 $ 153,204 $ 279,277 $ 317,829 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in long-term debt (net of deferred financing fees) (29,094 ) (27,011 ) 18,847 8,320 Equipment loan repayments (1,329 ) (3,895 ) (5,899 ) (12,471 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (13,096 ) (11,845 ) (38,852 ) (34,732 ) Dividends paid (3,743 ) (3,981 ) (11,489 ) (12,019 ) Exercise of employee stock options - - 270 261 Repurchase of common shares (9,471 ) (10,804 ) (49,393 ) (20,844 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (56,733 ) $ (57,536 ) $ (86,516 ) $ (71,485 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)* (80,814 ) (62,444 ) (191,681 ) (222,300 ) Capitalized development costs (1,457 ) (1,397 ) (4,601 ) (5,598 ) Increase in investments (note 6) - - (8,130 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,122 16 5,311 402 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (78,149 ) $ (63,825 ) $ (199,101 ) $ (228,496 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,178 ) 1,127 (3,197 ) (778 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,171 ) 32,970 (9,537 ) 17,070 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 181,438 145,755 186,804 161,655 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 177,267 $ 178,725 $ 177,267 $ 178,725

*As at September 30, 2024, $46,104 (December 31, 2023 - $75,800) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.