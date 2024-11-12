Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community 717 Lyon is Now Open in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that 717 Lyon, a new gated community of townhome-style condos, is now open for sale in Santa Ana, California. Interested home buyers can take advantage of pre-model pricing and visit the Sales Center by appointment only at the Toll Brothers Design Studio located at 9991 Muirlands Boulevard in Irvine, California.

717 Lyon offers a desirable blend of luxury and convenience in the heart of Orange County. This gated community features all-new three-story home designs with attached two-car garages, providing elevated living in a vibrant urban setting. Just minutes from downtown Santa Ana, 717 Lyon is surrounded by a wide array of local shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation, beaches, and employment centers.

“We are excited to introduce 717 Lyon, which combines modern design, superior craftsmanship, and a prime location in the Downtown Santa Ana Historic District,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “This community provides a unique opportunity for home buyers to experience luxurious townhome-style living with all the conveniences of an urban lifestyle.”





Residents of 717 Lyon will enjoy modern three-story condos with spacious, open-concept floor plans. Located minutes away from popular entertainment destinations and world-class beaches, this community offers a central Orange County location with easy access to major highways and John Wayne International Airport.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homes at 717 Lyon are priced from $889,000. For more information or to schedule an appointment, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 232-1631 or visit 717 Lyon.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

