MI Concept + Design joins Canada’s Trade Mission to India spotlighting growth in the themed leisure, gaming and entertainment attractions industry

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MI Concept + Design Inc. (“MIC” or the “Company”), a global provider of award-winning innovative and creative themed entertainment solutions and guest experiences, is pleased to announce it has been selected to join Canada’s Trade Mission to India that kicks off in Hyderabad, India from November 13 to 17, 2024.

In attendance will be MIC’s founding partners, Walt Kuniec, Principal and CEO, and Meeta Ingram, Principal and COO. Together they will join members from the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in Hyderabad, along with the Government of Ontario representatives, and partners in India to showcase Canada’s creative talent. A recent EY report on India’s media and entertainment market notes the sector is projected to reach over $100 billion by 2030.

"As a well-established global hub for cutting-edge creativity and technological innovation, IndiaJoy provides an unparalleled platform to connect with visionary minds shaping the future of entertainment and gaming,” said Meeta Ingram, Principal and COO. “We are honoured to represent Canada’s creative community crafting immersive global guest experiences, while we also explore collaborative relationships that merge technological expertise with a commitment to executing transformative ideas in themed entertainment and gaming."

IndiaJoy is Asia’s largest digital entertainment trade show platform bringing together companies and events in the gaming, animation, VFX, comics, and film industries. The event is being held in-person at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana Nov. 13-17, 2024.

Participating Canadian companies will showcase their creative technology, products, services, solutions and capabilities in interactive digital media in all sub-sectors including, animation, visual effects, AR/VR and more. The conference will be key for its access to market experts, decision-makers and industry associations to gain deeper insights into India and its markets.

About MI Concept + Design Inc.

Founded in 2014 by a group of award-winning architects and creative professionals, MI Concept + Design is a privately owned design firm that houses a family of multi-disciplined experts with over 150 years of collective design experience. The team is dedicated to creating and developing innovative solutions in the themed entertainment industry that includes theme parks, water parks, and immersive guest experiences. From their Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, they work with the most recognized organizations worldwide, transforming imaginative ideas into exciting, buildable solutions. Their portfolio boasts over hundreds of local and international projects spanning concept design to multimedia content creation.

