Black Diamond Group Limited to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (the “Company” or “Black Diamond”) (TSX:BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announced Trevor Haynes, President & CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti November Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on November 13-14, 2024. Joining Mr. Haynes will be Toby LaBrie, EVP & CFO &, Jason Zhang VP Capital Markets Acquisitions & Divestitures.

The presentation will begin at 11:30AM ET on November 13, 2024 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QiHPVq5kQZ-f6iwjMKDS3Q . The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and/or Thursday, November 13-14, 2024. To register for the presentation, visit www.sidoti.com/events . Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client – the event is open to all investors and financial professionals.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units – MSS and WFS. We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, MPA Systems, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turnkey operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics services across North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com .