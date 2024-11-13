STRIDE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stride, Inc. on Behalf of Stride Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LRN) on behalf of Stride stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stride has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Stride is the subject of a report published by Fuzzy Panda Research on October 16, 2024. The report alleges that the Company inflated its earnings by misleading the market about COVID-19 relief funds. The report claims that 25% of the Company's EBITDA came from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds expiring in September 2024. Based on this news, shares of Stride fell on the same day.

