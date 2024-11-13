TMC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TMC the metals company Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMC) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TMC securities between May 12, 2023 and March 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 7, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) TMC maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company inaccurately classified the sale of future revenue attributable to the LCR Partnership as deferred income rather than debt; and (iii) the foregoing misclassification, when it became known, would require TMC to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 25, 2024, TMC disclosed in a filing with the SEC that the Company's financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023 "should be restated and, accordingly, should no longer be relied upon", citing the "re-evaluat[ion of] whether the offsetting entry to the proceeds it received from LCR should be classified as debt or deferred income." Further, TMC explained that, "[a]s the transaction with LCR was considered an equity investment rather than a sale transaction, the sale of future revenue will be reclassified as Royalty liability" per appropriate accounting standards. On this news, TMC's stock price fell $0.205 per share, or 13.23%, to close at $1.345 per share on March 26, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TMC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

