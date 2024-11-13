CUSTOMERS BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Customers Bancorp, Inc. on Behalf of Customers Bancorp Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Customers Bancorp, Inc. (“Customers Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CUBI) on behalf of Customers Bancorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Customers Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 12, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Carla Leibold, "was notified of her termination from employment with the Company on April 10, 2024, for ‘cause' under her employment agreement for violating Company policy, which termination was effective immediately." The Company also reported that Ms. Leibold "has disputed the Company's characterization of her separation from the Company." On this news, Customers Bancorp's stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 4.9%, to close at $46.62 per share on April 15, 2024. Then, on April 25, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in additional SEC filings that, contrary to its previous announcement that Ms. Leibold had been terminated for cause, the Company and Ms. Leibold had "agreed that the termination of Ms. Leibold's employment is a separation by mutual agreement," pursuant to which agreement Ms. Leibold was entitled to receive $2.5 million in cash. On this news, Customers Bancorp's stock price fell $2.71 per share, or 5.47%, to close at $46.82 per share on April 26, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Customers Bancorp shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: