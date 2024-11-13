Sima Ved & Sham Al Zahabi, Two Visionary Women Join Forces to Launch Dao Clinic in Dubai, Introducing Cutting-Edge Wellness and Beauty Solutions to the Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apparel Group, a global leader in retail and lifestyle, is proud to announce the grand opening of Dao Clinic Dubai, a dermatological and aesthetic care clinic set to transform the beauty industry in the Middle East. This marks a significant milestone for Apparel Group as it continues to set new standards of excellence globally. The grand opening took place on 11.11.2024.

Led by visionary founders Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, and Sham Al Zahabi, Founder of Dao, Dao Clinic Dubai will revolutionize the beauty landscape. This collaboration unites two female pioneers with a shared mission: to help women by revealing their internal beauty and bringing it to the surface through the power of science. Sima and Sham are dedicated to empowering women by offering them the tools to make their own wellness and beauty choices on their own terms.

Dao, a leading name in aesthetic and dermatological care, will feature an esteemed team of dermatologists, nutritionists, and facial experts, offering an array of cutting-edge services. These include nutrition consultations, vitamin infusions, facials, aesthetic treatments, regenerative procedures, hair therapies, dermatologic surgeries, scar management, laser treatments, and body contouring. With its unmatched expertise and advanced technology, Dao is poised to revolutionize the wellness experience in the region.

Reflecting on the shared mission, Sima Ganwani Ved said, “Partnering with Sham and Dao is more than just an expansion of Apparel Group’s portfolio. When I saw Sham speak at Forbes Middle East, her passion for science and her approach to beauty as something deeper than aesthetics truly resonated with me. She spoke about beauty as a science, and her dedication to formulating transformative experiences for women inspired me. That’s when the vision truly began to take shape.”

Sham Al Zahabi echoed this sentiment, stating, “When I had the privilege of meeting the remarkable Sima Ved and listened to her speak, I saw a self-made, pioneering leader who built an empire with unwavering determination and grace—a true household name in female entrepreneurship. Her commitment to every aspect of her life is truly inspiring. I have immense respect and admiration for her, and the fact that she shared my vision for Dao and its potential within Apparel Group makes this partnership even more meaningful and exciting.”

This partnership symbolizes a new era of wellness in the region, offering world-class treatments within a nurturing, empowering environment. With Dao’s extensive range of treatments, including laser therapy, regenerative procedures, and scar management, Dao Clinic Dubai embodies Sima and Sham’s shared vision: a celebration of beauty, strength, and empowerment that allows women to make their own choices when it comes to their wellness and beauty.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

