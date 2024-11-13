Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers Receives Prestigious 2024 Consumer Choice Award for Personal Injury Law

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm with offices across Ontario, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the highly coveted 2024 Consumer Choice Award for Personal Injury Law. This award, which recognizes the firm's commitment to outstanding client service and exceptional legal expertise, highlights Auger Hollingsworth’s dedication to achieving justice for its clients.

The Consumer Choice Award is a distinguished recognition, awarded to businesses that demonstrate unparalleled service and client satisfaction. What sets this award apart is that it is based on independent and statistically supported market research, with winners chosen exclusively by consumers rather than a panel of judges. This year, Auger Hollingsworth stood out as a top-ranked service provider, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of its clients across the community.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Consumer Choice Award,” said Richard Auger, Co-Founder of Auger Hollingsworth. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who always strive to provide the highest level of service and care to our clients. We are grateful to our clients for their trust in us and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the values that have earned us this recognition.”

The award comes as a recognition of Auger Hollingsworth’s ongoing efforts to deliver personalized and compassionate legal services to individuals dealing with personal injury cases. By focusing on client satisfaction and achieving successful outcomes, the firm has earned a reputation as a trusted advocate in the legal community.

With the Consumer Choice Award, Auger Hollingsworth joins an elite group of businesses recognized for their excellence in service and customer satisfaction. The firm looks forward to continuing to serve the community with the same commitment and excellence that has earned it this prestigious award.

About Auger Hollingsworth

Auger Hollingsworth is a personal injury law firm dedicated to providing expert legal representation to clients across Ontario. With a focus on delivering compassionate, personalized service, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, from motor vehicle accidents to slip and fall injuries. Auger Hollingsworth is committed to achieving justice and fair compensation for every client. For more information, visit https://www.ahinjurylaw.com.

