Duck Creek Establishes Center of Excellence in Poland to Enhance Global Support for Customers

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announced its second Center of Excellence (CoE) will open in Warsaw, Poland. The new CoE, alongside the one in India, strengthens Duck Creek’s ability to support EMEA and APAC customers by leveraging international talent to deliver 24-hour customer service. This move underscores Duck Creek’s commitment to efficiently address local needs while broadening global reach.

Duck Creek is targeting full operational status by the end of the year. This new center broadens Duck Creek’s hiring pool, providing access to specialized skills that support long-term growth and success.

Poland’s strategic location allows Duck Creek to offer seamless, “follow-the-sun” support, positioning teams closer to EMEA and APAC clients and facilitating cross-time-zone collaboration. The Poland and India CoEs will work together to enhance resilience and deliver consistent support for Duck Creek’s customers.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Poland, which is a testament to our commitment to harnessing global talent and fostering innovation to support our cloud-based insurance solutions to customers worldwide,” said Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Our new Center of Excellence in Poland marks a pivotal milestone in our European expansion and aligns with our goal to streamline operations while continuing to deliver exceptional products and services.”

The Poland CoE focuses on tailored solutions for the EMEA insurance market and beyond. Alongside technical and engineering support, the CoE hosts an array of functions, including development, testing, and customer support. The CoE will initially employ talent in Engineering, Product, Finance/Accounting, and IT roles, drawing from Poland’s skilled workforce to meet high standards of service across regions.

Both CoEs are essential to Duck Creek’s international operations. The dual-CoE approach enhances Duck Creek’s ability to distribute work effectively, manage risks associated with talent shortages or geopolitical events, and bolster customer service worldwide.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

