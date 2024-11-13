Premium Caviar Store Nomad Hong Kong Launches Delivery And Subscription Platform Including Kaluga Hybrid and Ossetra

Hong Kong Island, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

NOMAD Caviar Hong Kong is transforming the way caviar is perceived and enjoyed by offering sustainably farmed, premium caviar directly to consumers. Founded by Jason Cohen, the company aims to make high-quality caviar an accessible indulgence rather than an occasional luxury reserved for special events. Learn more at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all

"Our mission is to demystify caviar and make it an accessible luxury for those who appreciate the finer things in life," says Cohen, who is also the CEO of Nomad Caviar. "We believe caviar should be enjoyed generously and frequently, not confined to tiny spoons and rare occasions," he added.

The idea for NOMAD Caviar was born during the COVID-19 pandemic when Cohen sought to entertain guests with fine delicacies but found traditional caviar prices prohibitive for regular enjoyment. By eliminating middlemen and partnering directly with sustainable farms, he secured high-quality caviar at more accessible prices. This approach not only allowed for personal enjoyment but also laid the foundation for a business that offers the same value to others.

NOMAD Caviar's main offerings include Kaluga Hybrid and Ossetra caviar. The Kaluga Hybrid features large roe with a rich, buttery taste and firm texture, providing a sublime tasting experience. The Ossetra caviar is celebrated for its nutty flavour and complex aroma, sourced from mature sturgeon to ensure the finest quality. These premium selections are responsibly sourced, ensuring exceptional taste while supporting environmental sustainability.

As the leader in online caviar delivery and the best caviar shop in Hong Kong, NOMAD Caviar provides unparalleled convenience and quality. The user-friendly online platform allows clients to easily browse and purchase premium selections, with efficient delivery services ensuring products arrive fresh and in perfect condition. This dedication to customer satisfaction has positioned NOMAD Caviar at the forefront of the luxury food market in Hong Kong and beyond.

To cater to enthusiasts, NOMAD Caviar offers a membership programme that provides monthly deliveries of their premium selections. Members receive their chosen caviar varieties delivered fresh from the farm, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality caviar. The membership includes exclusive access to new products, special offers, and invitations to private events, enhancing the overall experience for loyal customers.

Delivering across Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines, NOMAD Caviar ensures freshness and quality through careful handling and timely delivery. By offering bulk order sizes and personalised service, the company accommodates various occasions and preferences, promoting caviar as a generous main course rather than a scarce delicacy. Delivery services operate from Monday to Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, guaranteeing prompt arrival of orders.

Sustainability is central to NOMAD Caviar's philosophy. By working directly with environmentally responsible aquaculture farms, NOMAD Caviar ensure that every tin supports sustainable farming methods. This approach guarantees superior flavour and quality while contributing to the preservation of sturgeon populations and their natural habitats. The company is dedicated to promoting eco-friendly practices for the long-term viability of the caviar industry.

In addition to core products, NOMAD Caviar collaborates with renowned chefs and brands to promote culinary innovation and explore new ways to enjoy caviar. These partnerships showcase the versatility of caviar in modern cuisine and reinforce the company's position as a pioneer in the luxury food sector. Through exclusive tasting events and culinary workshops, NOMAD Caviar fosters a deeper appreciation among enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

NOMAD Caviar Hong Kong invites customers to rediscover caviar as an accessible luxury and an integral part of everyday fine dining. By challenging traditional perceptions and offering exceptional products and services, the company is transforming the caviar market and setting new standards for quality and accessibility.

For more information about NOMAD Caviar Hong Kong and its offerings, visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/.

###

For more information about Nomad Caviar, contact the company here:



Nomad Caviar

Jason Cohen

+852 9773 2233

hello@nomadcaviar.com

8/F, 8 On Wo Lane, Central, Hong Kong