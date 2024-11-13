Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 11 November 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 40.6 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 1.8 pence per share which will be paid on 28 November 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 1 November 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17