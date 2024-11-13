Window Lift Motors (12 V, 24 V) Market by Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Window Position, Regulator Type, Aftermarket - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Window Lift Motors Market by Type (12 V, 24 V), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV), Vehicle Class, Window Position, Regulator Type, Aftermarket by End Use, Aftermarket by Sales Channel, Aftermarket by Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of global window lift motors is expected to increase from USD 3.5 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 1.6%

The report's scope covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the window lift motors market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players provides insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the window lift motors market. This report covers a competitive analysis of SMEs/startups in the window lift motors market ecosystem.

The market for window lift motors is growing rapidly as the demand for automotive features like power window systems increases, improving the overall driving experience. Urbanization and increased disposable incomes are also driving the higher popularity of vehicles equipped with modern amenities. The increasing need for safety features like anti-pinch technology, one-touch up/down function, and child lock in power windows is causing a rise in demand for window lift motors.



Market growth is also impacted by technological developments like smart motors and automated windows that close by themselves. An example is the intelligent motor offered by Standard Motor Products, Inc. (US) which includes a feature for detecting rain and carbon monoxide. If rain is sensed, the windows will go up automatically, and if carbon monoxide is sensed in the cabin, the windows will go down automatically. Moreover, there is a growing demand for manufacturers to integrate window lift motors that are more reliable and efficient. This is driven by stricter safety regulations and a focus on prolonging the lifespan of vehicles, resulting in an expansion of the market.

China is expected to be the leading market for window lift motors in the Asia Pacific. The nation is at the forefront of car manufacturing, leading to increased need for items such as window lift motors. In January 2024, CAAM announced that over 30 million units had been manufactured and purchased. This expansion caters for making luxury autos just like those from IM Motors that is into producing extravagant SUVs. Additionally, there was a growing trend of 3 - 5% in the general demand for luxury vehicle categories (C&D and E&F) in the period between 2022 and 2023 in China.

The window lift motors market comprises major players such as Denso Corporation (Japan), Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mitsuba Corp. (Japan), and HI-LEX Corporation (Japan), and Antolin (Spain), etc.

The Light Commercial Vehicles segment is expected to grow the largest in North America during the forecast period.



North America is expected to be the largest market for LCVs during the forecast period, driven by the increasing popularity of pickup trucks and other commercial vehicles in the region. These small trucks, vans, and pickup trucks are commonly utilized in urban and regional transportation, delivery services, and small businesses. US and Canada has growing LCV sales, with the Ford F-150 being the top-selling vehicle in the US for 2023. The power window motors in the Ford F-150 are supplied by Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).



Also, market is affected by regulatory standards. In Canada, CMVSS 118 sets safety guidelines for power windows, partitions, and roof panel systems to avoid accidental injuries. Various companies such as Johnan Manufacturing Inc. from Japan, as well as IFB Industries Ltd. India, among others, offers window lift motors designed specifically for use in commercial vehicles. Due to the growing need for flexible LCVs among customers, the window lift motor market in North America for this category is expected to experience rapid expansion.



DIFM (Do It For Me) segment in the window lift motors aftermarket to have notable opportunities during the forecast period.



The DIFM sector serves customers who require professional installation and maintenance services. This increase in growth is driven by the easily accessible expert services offered by car part suppliers. Throughout the projected time frame, the DIFM sector is expected to dominate the aftermarket for window lift motors as a result of the increasing intricacy of contemporary vehicles, causing customers to choose professional installation. Also, the growth in this sector is being fueled by the rising demand for high-end vehicles, where owners prioritize warranty coverage and high-quality parts.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing consumer demand for comfort and convenience, Growing vehicle production, Shifting customer preferences for premium and luxury vehicles), restraints (Declining automobile sales, Supply chain disruptions), opportunities (Untapped growth potential in aftermarket, Rising demand for window lift motors from emerging markets), and challenges (Intense competition and price pressures, High consumer demand for durability and efficiency) influencing the growth of the window lift motors market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the window lift market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the window lift motors market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the window lift motors market.

Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the window lift motors market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.6% Regions Covered Global





