Needle Holder (Mayo-Hegar, Olsen-Hegar, Crilewood, Derf, Castroviejo) Markets - Global Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities to 2029

The global Needle holder market is projected to reach USD 530.3 million by 2029 from USD 367.3 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6%

This research report categorizes the Needle holder market by type, application, material, usage type, end user, and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Needle holder market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the Needle holder market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Needle holder market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by growth in number of ASCs due to which the demand for outpatient surgeries have been on the rise and rise in number of individuals with unhealthy lifestyle who are more prone to major diseases. However, high overhead costs of surgeries like plastic and reconstructive surgeries could restrain the growth of the Needle holder market.

Based on the region, the Needle holder market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC. North America region accounted for the largest share of the global Needle holder market in 2023. This large share of North America is due to the strong healthcare system, presence of leading players, and availability of large number of ASCs offering outpatient surgeries in US and Canada.



Prominent companies include B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Stille AB (Sweden), August Reuchlen GmbH (Germany), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC. (US), KLS Martin Group (US), Scanlan International (US), and Sklar Surgical Instruments (US).



Mayo-Hegar needle holder segment accounted for the highest market share in the Needle holder market, by type, during the forecast period.



The needle holder market, by type, is segmented into Castroviejo, Olsen-hegar, derf, mayo-hegar, crilewood, and other types. The mayo-hegar needle holder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The Castroviejo needle holder is expected to have a highest CAGR as the growth in specialized ENT and dental procedures is increasing the demand for dedicated and delicate surgical instruments like Castroviejo needle holders.



Surgery accounted for the larger market share in the Needle holder market, by application, during the forecast period.



Based on application, the needle holder market is segmented into surgery, microsurgery, and dental procedures. The surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed due to the larger volume of surgeries being conducted, growing awareness, growing patient demand. The surgery segment is also expected to register a highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Hospitals & ASCs accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the end user, the Needle holder market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. The hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for the largest share of the needle holder market in 2023. The shift towards MIS which will require precision instruments like needle holders, reimbursements to patients and growing popularity of ASCs due to lesser fees and shorter stays are supporting the growth of this end-user segment.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (the shift from traditional to microsurgery, increasing trauma and accidents, increasing number of surgeries worldwide, growing geriatric population and increasing number of chronic diseases, and healthcare infrastructural development and expansion), restraints (availability of alternative surgical techniques and high overhead cost of surgical procedures with limited reimbursement), opportunities (growing healthcare market in emerging countries, increasing number of ASCs, increased number of outpatient surgeries), and challenges (lack of skilled surgeons) influencing the growth of the Needle holder market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Needle holder market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Needle holder market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Needle holder market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $367.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $530.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

B. Braun SE

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Stille Ab

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

August Reuchlen GmbH

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC.

Kls Martin Group

Scanlan International

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Nordent Manufacturing Inc.

Reda Instrumente GmbH

Micrins

Marina Medical Inc.

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Wexler Surgical

Rumex International Co.

Jedmed

Boss Instruments, Ltd.

Rwd Life Science Co. Ltd.

Prodentusa

Roboz Surgical Instrument Co.

Microsurgical Technology

Hebson

J&J Instruments, Inc.

