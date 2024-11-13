ACL Graft Market Research Report 2024-2029 with RTI Surgical, AlloSource, Arthrex, LifeNet Health, Bone Bank Allografts, MTF Biologics, Parametrics Medical, and JRF Ortho Dominating

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ACL Graft Market by Type of ACL Surgery (Reconstruction, Revision), Age (Above & Below 19 Years), Gender (Male, Female), Injury (Sports Injuries (Basketball, Football), Non-Sports Injuries (Road Accidents, Falls)), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ACL graft market is projected to reach USD 0.18 billion by 2029 from USD 0.12 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%

Comprehensive information regarding the main drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the ACL graft market's expansion is included in detail in this study. An exhaustive study of the key players in the ACL graft market has been done to provide insights into their business profile, products offered, noteworthy strategies, acquisitions and expansions, and other recent activities pertaining to the market. This study examines the competitive landscape of emerging ACL graft startups.

The growing prevalence of sports and accident-related injuries has significantly impacted the demand for ACL grafts. As more individuals engage in high-intensity sports and activities, the risk of ACL injuries increases. This trend is further compounded by the general rise in accident-related injuries, which also contribute to the frequency of ACL damage and hence the demand for ACL grafts.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the ACL graft market during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing participation in sports, rising road accidents, and growth in geriatric population and age-related orthopedic complications.

RTI Surgical (US), AlloSource (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), LifeNet Health (US), Bone Bank Allografts (US), MTF Biologics (US), Parametrics Medical (US), and JRF Ortho (US).

The ACL revision segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the ACL graft market, by type of ACL surgery, during the forecast period

Based on type of ACL surgery, the ACL graft market is segmented into primary ACL reconstruction and ACL revision. The ACL revision segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the ACL graft market during the forecasted period. As the population ages and stays active for longer, there's an increase in ACL injuries among older adults, some of whom require revisions. However, a rise in sports-related injuries, combined with a heightened awareness of treatment options, has led to more ACL repairs.

The above 19 years segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the ACL graft market, by age group, during the forecast period

Based on age group, the ACL graft market is segmented into 19 years and below and above 19 years. The above 19-year segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the ACL graft market during the forecasted period. This group, particularly active adults, faces a higher likelihood of sports-related injuries and other physically demanding activities leading to significant number of ACL injuries, contributing to growth of this segment.

The male segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the ACL graft market, in 2023, by gender, during the forecast period

Based on gender, the ACL graft market is segmented into male and female. The male segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the ACL graft market during forecasted period. Males are more prone to ACL injuries due to factors like greater involvement in high-impact sports (e.g., football, basketball, rugby) and physically demanding jobs. This drives a higher demand for ACL surgeries and grafts among men during the forecast period.

The sports injury segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the ACL graft market, by injury type, during the forecast period

Based on injury type, the ACL graft market is segmented into sports injury and non-sports injury. The sports injury segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the ACL graft market during the forecasted period. With more individuals participating in both professional and recreational sports, there is a corresponding rise in ACL injuries. The growing popularity of organized sports and fitness regimes across the globe continues to fuel the demand for ACL reconstructions.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers: (Rise in the aging population that is more susceptible to orthopedic complications, increase in sports and accident-related injuries, and the rising awareness about ACL injuries along with advancements in surgical techniques and improved graft materials), restraints (High cost of ACL reconstruction surgery, and Risks associated with ACL graft surgery), opportunities (Favourable government initiatives and improved insurance coverage for ACL surgeries, and expansion of healthcare facilities & increased healthcare expenditure), and challenges (Need for skilled professionals, discrepancies in the availability of insurance for ACL Surgeries, and regulatory Hurdles for new medical devices and graft materials) influencing the growth of the in ACL graft market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the ACL graft market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ACL graft market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like RTI Surgical (US), AlloSource (US), MTF Biologics (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), and LifeNet Health (US) are among others, in the ACL graft market strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhg2pa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment