TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 195/2024

Tvis, 13 November 2024

Major shareholder announcement

With reference to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that Bank of America Corporation has notified that, as of 6 November 2024, they have increased their aggregate direct and indirect holdings of shares to 950,324 shares in the Company, corresponding to 9.039% of the total share capital and voting rights.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment