Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Research Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $450 Billion by 2030 - Growth of Wireless Charging Technology Propels Market

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure was estimated at US$65.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$452.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the EV charging infrastructure market is driven by several factors, including the rising adoption of electric vehicles, government incentives for zero-emission transportation, and advancements in charging technology. As more consumers and businesses transition to EVs, the demand for reliable and accessible charging networks is increasing, prompting both public and private sector investments in charging infrastructure. Government incentives, such as subsidies for charging station installations and grants for infrastructure projects, are fueling this expansion, particularly in regions with ambitious emissions reduction targets.



Technological advancements, including ultra-fast charging, smart chargers, and vehicle-to-grid technology, are making charging infrastructure more efficient and attractive to consumers. The rise of renewable energy integration within charging networks, such as solar-powered stations, is another growth driver, aligning with consumer preferences for sustainable energy sources. Additionally, as automotive manufacturers invest in proprietary networks and partnerships, the EV charging infrastructure market is rapidly expanding, making electric mobility more accessible and addressing key concerns around range and charging availability. These factors are accelerating the development of EV charging infrastructure worldwide, establishing it as a foundational element for the continued growth of the EV market.

Why Is EV Charging Infrastructure Essential for EV Adoption?



Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is fundamental to the mass adoption of EVs, providing the network of charging stations necessary to support growing numbers of EV users. The availability of convenient and accessible charging stations addresses one of the main barriers to EV adoption - range anxiety - by allowing drivers to recharge easily, whether at home, at work, or on the road. Charging infrastructure encompasses various charging levels, including Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging, each catering to different needs. While Level 1 and Level 2 chargers are typically used for overnight charging at home or work, DC fast chargers are essential for public and highway charging, allowing drivers to recharge quickly and continue their journey. As EV ownership rises, the expansion of public charging networks is crucial to making EVs a viable option for more consumers.



How Are Technological Advancements Shaping EV Charging Infrastructure?



The EV charging infrastructure market is benefiting from several technological advancements that are improving charging speed, convenience, and user experience. Ultra-fast chargers, which can deliver 100 to 350 kW of power, are becoming more common in public networks, reducing charging times significantly. These chargers allow vehicles to charge up to 80% in as little as 20 minutes, addressing one of the main challenges in EV adoption. The integration of smart technology into charging stations is also enhancing the functionality of charging infrastructure. Smart chargers connected to the internet can monitor electricity demand, optimize charging based on grid capacity, and even offer dynamic pricing based on usage patterns.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fast Charger segment, which is expected to reach US$226.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 29.6%. The Slow Charger segment is also set to grow at 34.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $18.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 30.8% CAGR to reach $67.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market such as ABB, AeroVironment Inc., BP Chargemaster, ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $452.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Electric Vehicle Sales Drive Demand for Expansive, Accessible EV Charging Infrastructure Worldwide

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Integration Strengthens Demand for Solar-Powered Charging Stations

Technological Advancements in Fast Charging Expand Market for Ultra-Fast Charging Stations in Urban Areas

Growth of Smart City Initiatives Propels Demand for Connected EV Charging Infrastructure with Real-Time Data

Increasing Range of Electric Vehicles Expands Need for High-Power Charging Infrastructure Along Highways

Adoption of Contactless Payment Solutions in Charging Stations Expands Market for User-Friendly Payment Options

Focus on Reducing Range Anxiety Drives Growth in Dense Charging Networks in Residential and Commercial Spaces

Development of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology Expands Market for Bidirectional EV Charging Infrastructure

Rise of Autonomous Vehicles Creates New Opportunities for Fully Automated Charging Stations

Expansion of EV Charging Infrastructure in Rural and Underdeveloped Areas Increases Accessibility and Adoption

Increasing Corporate Fleet Electrification Strengthens Demand for Dedicated EV Charging Hubs for Commercial Use

Growth of Wireless Charging Technology Propels Market for Seamless, Contactless Charging Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market report include

ABB

AeroVironment Inc.

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek

Eaton

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric

SemaConnect, Inc.

Siemens

Tesla, Inc.

Webasto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45gpku

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment