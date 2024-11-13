Autonomous Enterprise Industry Research Report 2024-2029: Market to Reach $114 Billion - Generative AI Revolution Fuels Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Enterprise Market by Solutions (Robotic Process Automation, Autonomous Networks, Accounts Automation, Security Automation), Business Functions (IT, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Operations, Accounting & Finance) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous enterprise market size is estimated to be USD 50.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 114 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2029

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the global autonomous enterprise market's revenue numbers and subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Increased dependence on digital and automated systems has changed the nature of cybersecurity threats for businesses to sophisticated ones. Autonomous enterprise needs advanced security mechanisms that detect and respond to threats in time; against these, the remaining infrastructure will be continuously pitted. AI-based cybersecurity solutions, including systems for automated threat detection and response, have become very compelling for protection of enterprise data and infrastructure. This has further and better opened wide autonomous security solutions that can uninterruptedly monitor for vulnerabilities, adapt to new threats, and ensure integrity within the autonomous operation.

The major players in the Autonomous enterprise market are Microsoft(US), IBM (US), Check Point (US), Pegasystems (US), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Atos (France), AWS (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Sage (UK), NICE (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Blue Prism (UK), UiPath (New York), Appian (US), Automation Anywhere (US), Tangentia (Canada), Drivenets (Israel), Nintex (US), Synder (US), Fetch.ai (England), AutomationEdge (US), Rocketbot (Chile), Rossum (UK), Digitate (US), and Mendix (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their autonomous enterprise footprint.

During the forecast period, the RPA solution to contributed the largest market share in the autonomous enterprise market

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is an innovative technology that helps organizations to automate various forms of high touch, low-complexity processes. They replicate human behavior and perform tasks on different digital platforms in a time-efficient manner to enhance operational performance. This drives up productivity and leads to lower costs, as well as liberates human workers from operational activities so their effort can be solely focused on activities that are more strategic and creative.

Asia Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The autonomous enterprise market in Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, ANZ, and remaining countries in Asia Pacific. The rest of Asia Pacific is made of countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand among others. The key drivers of market include populace and varied social, political and economic systems driving autonomous enterprise in the Asia-Pacific region.



First, there is increased digitalization and technological development in the Asia Pacific countries facilitating growth of autonomous enterprise. Some of the key factors that make the autonomous enterprise deployment suitable for the region are the strong IT environment peculiarities, the availability of key enabling technologies including and not limited to, cloud, big data analytics, AI and ML. The autonomous enterprise market in the Asia-Pacific region is growing due to favorable government policies and investment programs as well as cooperation between key players, research institutions, and startups.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of RPA, and progress being driven by convergence of cloud, data and IoT infrastructures), restraints (high cost of investment, regulatory and enterprise constraints, concerns related to data privacy), opportunities (generative AI Revolution Creating the Next Phase of Autonomous Enterprise) and challenges (ethical and legal constraints, and risks of Autonomous AI in Enterprise Environments) influencing the growth of the autonomous enterprise market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product and service launches in the autonomous enterprise market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses various regions' autonomous enterprise markets. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autonomous enterprise market.

