Diabetes Care Nutrition Market Report 2024 with Forecasts to 2029 - Meal Replacements Segment is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% During 2024-2029

The diabetes care nutrition market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes globally. As of 2023, approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes, a number projected to reach 643 million by 2030. The increasing awareness of diabetes management and the importance of dietary interventions have led to a heightened demand for specialized nutrition products tailored to the needs of diabetic patients. These products include low-calorie meal replacements, nutritional bars, and beverages designed for blood sugar management.

Market Size

The global diabetes care nutrition market was valued at approximately $9.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around $13.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2024 - 2029). This growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetes, rising awareness about diabetic nutrition, and the growing market for glucose management supplements and foods.

Share & Trends Analysis



By Product Type

The diabetes care nutrition market is segmented by product type into:

Meal Replacements: 35%

Nutritional Beverages: 25%

Snacks and Bars: 20%

Functional Foods: 20%

Meal replacements dominate the market share due to their convenience and nutritional adequacy for those managing diabetes.

By Key Players

Major players in the diabetes care nutrition market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Nutricia (Danone)

PepsiCo, Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

These companies have been investing in R&D to innovate their product lines and tap into the diabetic consumer base more effectively.

By Process

The market can also be segmented based on the processing method:

Natural: 60%

Artificial: 40%

Natural products tend to attract a broader consumer base looking for healthier options, while artificial ones remain prevalent due to their convenience and affinity for taste.

By Application

Applications of diabetes care nutrition include:

Weight Management: 40%

Blood Sugar Control: 30%

Overall Health and Wellness: 30%

Weight management remains a crucial area for diabetics as maintaining a healthy weight is a significant factor in diabetes management.

By End-use

The market is segmented by end-use into:

Hospitals: 30%

Homecare: 50%

Clinics and Nursing Facilities: 20%

Homecare is rapidly growing as patients increasingly manage their diabetes independently with nutritional support.

By Region

The regional analysis of the diabetes care nutrition market is as follows:

North America: 35% of market share

Europe: 30%

Asia-Pacific: 25%

Latin America: 5%

Middle East & Africa: 5%

North America leads due to high healthcare expenditure and increasing diabetes prevalence, followed closely by Europe, where healthcare reforms have supported nutritional advancements.

Market News on Policy and Companies

Recent policy developments aimed at enhancing diabetes care include increased funding for research into dietary management strategies and subsidies for diabetic-friendly food products. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have launched initiatives to promote healthy dietary habits among diabetics, aligning with a push for preventative healthcare measures.

Companies like Abbott Laboratories have introduced innovative products which caters specifically to managing blood sugar levels while providing essential nutrients. Recently, Nutricia has collaborated with healthcare professionals to develop personalized nutritional plans for patients, boosting product effectiveness and adherence to diabetes care.

Segment Forecasts: 2024-2029

According to market forecasts, the diabetes care nutrition market is anticipated to witness the following growth across different segments:

Meal Replacements expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%

Nutritional Beverages anticipated growth of 6.5% CAGR

Snacks and Bars forecasted to grow by 6% GPA

Functional Foods expected to expand significantly, with a CAGR of 7%

The segment focusing on homecare is predicted to see substantial growth, reflecting a shift in patient management strategies. As diabetes becomes a more prevalent health concern, healthcare providers and consumers alike are expected to prioritize nutrition as a key component of care.

Conclusion

The diabetes care nutrition market is positioned for robust growth as global diabetes rates continue to rise and dietary management strategies gain prominence. Innovations in product formulation and increased awareness about nutritional choices will drive market dynamics over the next five years. Key players are likely to expand their offerings, focusing on natural ingredients and personalized nutrition solutions that cater to the specific needs of diabetic patients.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Diabetes Care Nutrition Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Diabetes Care Nutrition Market in North America (2019-2029)



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Diabetes Care Nutrition Market in South America (2019-2029)



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Diabetes Care Nutrition Market in Asia & Pacific (2019-2029)



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Diabetes Care Nutrition Market in Europe (2019-2029)



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Diabetes Care Nutrition Market in MEA (2019-2029)



Chapter 13 Summary For Global Diabetes Care Nutrition Market (2019-2024)

13.1 Diabetes Care Nutrition Market Size

13.2 Diabetes Care Nutrition Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Diabetes Care Nutrition Market Size by Type



Chapter 14 Global Diabetes Care Nutrition Market Forecast (2024-2029)

14.1 Diabetes Care Nutrition Market Size Forecast

14.2 Diabetes Care Nutrition Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Diabetes Care Nutrition Type Forecast



Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Abbott

Nestle

Hindustan Unilever

GMN Healthcare

Patanjali

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's

Health Oxide

Devlo

Diprovit

Prodrive

The Great Banyan

