Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2024

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I900700
2.51
 100 %99.2526
Total900
700
      

The sale will settle 15 November 2024.