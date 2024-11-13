Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2024

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I
|900
|700
|2.51
|100 %
|99.2526
|Total
|900
|700
The sale will settle 15 November 2024.
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
