SALT Lending Launches LEND Program Offering Up to 10% Annual Returns on USD and Stablecoin Deposits

Denver, CO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT Lending, the original crypto-backed financial services provider, today announced the launch of its SALT LEND Program , tailored exclusively for accredited investors, individuals or businesses, looking to achieve higher returns on USD and stablecoin deposits (USDC, USDT). With annual returns of up to 10% and the coming option for interest payouts in Bitcoin, this program offers investors a secure, high-yield alternative to traditional savings accounts, empowering them to maximize their cash-equivalent assets while retaining control.

New Alternative to Outpace Inflation

Traditional savings accounts struggle to keep pace with inflation, often leading to a gradual loss of value for investors. SALT’s LEND Program offers an alternative that combines predictable cash returns with the growth potential of Bitcoin, allowing investors to grow their savings faster than inflation. This program is designed to empower individuals with greater financial control, helping them to break away from low-yield savings accounts and achieve more flexibility in their financial plans.

"SALT has always been about empowering our community with innovative ways to grow their assets, and the LEND Program exemplifies this commitment by providing accredited investors with a high-yield alternative to traditional savings accounts," said Shawn Owen, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SALT Lending. "This program is a continuation of our heritage at SALT, where tradition meets innovation to drive meaningful utility and yield for digital asset holders. We believe this approach doesn’t just enhance individual portfolios—it strengthens the entire crypto ecosystem by setting a new standard for security, yield, and flexibility."





Key Features of the SALT LEND Program

Up to 10% Annual Yield on USD and Stablecoins : Accredited investors can take advantage of a high 10% APY, with returns distributed monthly for predictable, steady income.

: Accredited investors can take advantage of a high 10% APY, with returns distributed monthly for predictable, steady income. Optimized Security and Compliance : Utilizing advanced security measures, including multi-signature processes and partnerships with vetted institutional custody providers, SALT safeguards all deposits and operates in full compliance with U.S. regulations.

: Utilizing advanced security measures, including multi-signature processes and partnerships with vetted institutional custody providers, SALT safeguards all deposits and operates in full compliance with U.S. regulations. Flexible Withdrawal Options: After a minimum investment period of 30 days, investors can withdraw funds with a maximum of a 30-day holding period, providing both liquidity and flexibility.

Leveraged Savings Through Bitcoin Interest

The SALT LEND Program will give investors the option to receive interest in Bitcoin (BTC), providing an opportunity for enhanced growth on top of the stable APY. By opting for Bitcoin payouts, investors benefit from BTC’s historical growth, which has consistently outperformed traditional savings options. Over the last five years, Bitcoin’s averaged annual returns would have offered over 20 times the average savings account yield, allowing participants to leverage both the stability of cash deposits and the high-growth potential of BTC. Plus, acquiring BTC via interest payouts allows users to avoid transaction fees typically incurred when purchasing Bitcoin on an exchange.

Invest With Confidence

Unlike many crypto yield products that rely on high-risk trading strategies, SALT’s LEND Program generates returns exclusively from our lending activity providing over-collateralized loans, ensuring a lower risk profile for investors. This means your deposits are used to fund secured loans, not volatile trading ventures. For those choosing to receive interest in BTC, SALT guarantees that Bitcoin payouts are held in full reserve and never leveraged—your BTC is always protected and not exposed to additional risk.

“With the SALT LEND Program, we’re able to offer accredited investors a compelling alternative to traditional savings accounts that’s built on the foundation of our secure, over-collateralized loan book,” said Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer at SALT Lending. “This program provides investors with reliable returns and the coming flexibility to earn even more by receiving their interest in Bitcoin, giving them a unique edge in today’s financial landscape.”

How the SALT LEND Program Works

Open to accredited U.S. and select international investors, the SALT LEND Program accepts deposits in USD and stablecoins (USDC, USDT), with an annual yield of 10%. Investors will be able to receive monthly interest payouts in USD or BTC, giving them the flexibility to tailor their returns to their financial goals. Withdrawals are available after a 30-day holding period, offering both predictable returns and liquidity options.

Availability and How to Apply

The SALT LEND Program is now accessible to accredited individual and corporate investors seeking a secure, high-yield alternative to traditional savings. To learn more and apply, visit https://saltlending.com/lend .

About SALT Lending

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Denver, SALT Lending is the pioneer of crypto-backed lending. SALT's mission is to build and enable simple, familiar and novel crypto financial products that increase access to financial opportunities and give consumers more control over their ability to generate long-term wealth.

SALT's crypto lending products enable its users to seamlessly access credit against their crypto portfolios - while the Company's B2B Embedded Crypto Lending Service enables third-party platforms to offer these products to their users. For more information, visit www.saltlending.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.