IREN to Release Q1 FY25 Results on November 26, 2024

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, "IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. New York time.
The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations
Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Time & Date:
|5:00 p.m. New York time, Tuesday, November 26, 2024
|9:00 a.m. Sydney time, Wednesday, November 27, 2024
|Participant
|Registration Link
|Live Webcast
|Use this link
|Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A
|Use this link
Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.
About IREN
IREN is a leading data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy.
- Bitcoin Mining: providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 31 EH/s in 2024. Operations since 2019.
- AI Cloud Services: providing cloud compute to AI customers, 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs. Operations since 2024.
- Next-Generation Data Centers: 360MW of operating data centers, expanding to 510MW in 2024. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications.
- Technology: technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services and Bitcoin Mining operations.
- Development Portfolio: 2,310MW of secured power capacity across North America, >1,000 acre property portfolio and additional development pipeline.
- 100% Renewable Energy (from clean or renewable energy sources or through the purchase of RECs): targets sites with low-cost & underutilized renewable energy, and supports electrical grids and local communities.
Contacts
|Media
Jon Snowball
Domestique
+61 477 946 068
Danielle Ghigliera
Aircover Communications
+1 510 333 2707
|Investors
Lincoln Tan
IREN
+61 407 423 395 lincoln.tan@iren.com
To keep updated on IREN’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://iren.com/investor/ir-resources/email-alerts.