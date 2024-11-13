Special Effect Pigments Market Research Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Seeking M&A Opportunities to Consolidate the Market and Penetration into Cosmetics Applications

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Effect Pigments Market, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of a few global participants and several regional and local producers focusing on specific pigment types in regional markets. It is also witnessing a strong consolidation trend as suppliers face price pressures from emerging companies from Asia-Pacific. The region is not only the largest producer of special effect pigments but also its biggest consumer. The strong presence of manufacturing facilities for automotive, cosmetics, and plastic compounding industries largely contributes to this demand.

Sustainability trends and a shift from solvent-borne to water-borne systems are prominent trends across developed countries in North America and Europe. Lastly, the growing automotive production in Latin America coupled with the increasing sales of luxury vehicles in MEA drive regional growth. Globally, the increasing disposable income and the emerging consumer interest in cosmetics and personal care products attract brand owners and indirectly create demand for special effect pigments.

Special effect pigments are characterized by their ability to impart special effects to end products due to their unique ability to reflect light, resulting in a peculiar luster or metallic effect. Metallic and pearlescent pigments are the 2 key types of effect pigments. Unlike organic or inorganic pigments where color is the result of absorption or scattering of light, hues in special effect pigments are a result of reflection or interference of light waves. While these pigments are primarily used for decorative purposes, their increasing functionality, in the form of UV protection, corrosion resistance, barrier resistance, and thermal durability, among others, will further drive demand across applications.

The rising vehicle production, the increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs), and the growing consumer preference for large vehicles significantly increase the demand for visually appealing automotive coatings, fueling the demand for special effect pigments. Furthermore, aesthetically pleasing and attractive packaging influences the demand for consumer goods; hence, such pigments are increasingly demanded in several industries - from packaging to personal care and cosmetics. Moreover, as the industry moves from solvent-borne to water-borne systems to formulate coatings and inks, demand for special effect pigments suitable for water-borne systems, which are generally priced higher than their solvent-borne counterparts primarily due to factors relating to formulation and production, will increase. This will have a positive effect on the market's revenue growth.

Accounting for a significant portion of the market, metallic pigments are the most widely used pigment type in the special effect pigments market. Metallic effect pigments are commonly used across applications due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and sleek, metallic finish that is highly desirable in automotive and industrial coatings. In addition to offering several functional characteristics such as corrosion resistance, UV stability, and weather and thermal resistance, metallic effect pigments are relatively easy to manufacture and are cheaper than their pearlescent counterparts. With alternatives to introduce recycled metals as raw materials in producing special effect pigments, the segment will expand as sustainability trends gain momentum.

From an applications standpoint, special effect pigments are most widely used in the paints and coatings industry. This increasing demand is strongly driven by the use of effect pigments in automotive coating applications. Special effect pigments enhance vehicles' visual appeal, providing brand differentiation and enabling OEMs to provide custom color/effect options, boosting market growth. In addition to automotive coatings, the demand for special effect pigments is also increasing in architectural coatings, industrial coatings, and coatings for consumer electronics and consumer goods, representing growth opportunities for special effect pigment suppliers.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Special Effect Pigments Market

Technology Development to Include Products Compatible with Water-borne, High-solids, and Powder Coatings

Backward Integration to Secure Constant Raw Material Supply

Seeking M&A Opportunities to Consolidate the Market

Penetration into Cosmetics Applications

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Special Effect Pigments Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Overview and Scope

Key Competitors

Value Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Graphic Summary of Drivers and Restraints in the Special Effect Pigments Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Pigment Type

Volume Forecast by Pigment Type

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast by Types and Sub-Types

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pearlescent Pigments

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Type

Volume Forecast by Sub-Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metallic Pigments

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Type

Volume Forecast by Sub-Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hseh7

