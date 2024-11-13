Smart Antenna Market to Surpass USD 14.54 Billion By 2032, Predicted CAGR of 9.2%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The market for smart antennas is poised to witness a healthy CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2032, according to Polaris Market Research’s latest research study. The smart antenna market size was valued at USD 6.60 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 14.54 billion by 2032.

Market Introduction:

What Are Smart Antennas?

Smart antennas are antenna arrays with digital signal processing algorithms to identify spatial signatures. These antennas can seamlessly adapt or adjust their beam patterns according to a desired criterion. The intelligent algorithms in smart antennas calculate the optimal antenna combination to ensure that the signals transmitted are superimposed and enhanced at the receiver’s end. This increases the signal coverage distance and boosts the transmission rate.

With smart antennas, service providers can improve user experience by offering better coverage at the edge. Also, these antennas enable the adjustment of the direction of signal beams based on user locations, thereby reducing user interference in different directions and improving the user-experienced Wi-Fi speed. The smart antenna market demand has increased with technological advancements that facilitate secure and high-speed two-way communication.

Market Report Scope and Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 USD 6.60 billion Market value by 2032 USD 14.54 billion CAGR 9.2% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Top Market Players:

The top players in the market are making significant investments in research & development to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to expand their global presence.

The smart antenna market key players are:

Airgain Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Broadcom Limited

Intel Corporation

Linx Technologies

Molex LLC

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Sunway Communication

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising IoT Applications : Internet of Things (IoT) devices need reliable and efficient connectivity to transmit data over long distances. Smart antennas offer reliable connectivity by improving signal coverage and minimizing interference. The growing proliferation of IoT devices boosts the smart antenna market growth.

: Internet of Things (IoT) devices need reliable and efficient connectivity to transmit data over long distances. Smart antennas offer reliable connectivity by improving signal coverage and minimizing interference. The growing proliferation of IoT devices boosts the smart antenna market growth. Growing 5G Adoption : The rising adoption of 5G technologies in smart antennas is another major factor propelling the growth of the market. 5G networks make use of new technologies and operate at higher frequencies to reduce latency and achieve significantly faster data speeds.

: The rising adoption of 5G technologies in smart antennas is another major factor propelling the growth of the market. 5G networks make use of new technologies and operate at higher frequencies to reduce latency and achieve significantly faster data speeds. Technological Advancements: The demand for smart antennas is driven by technological advancements that facilitate secure and high-speed two-way communication. Besides, the increased reliance of companies on rapid two-way communication due to the introduction of new technologies further boosts the smart antenna market sales.

Regional Overview

North America : North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the presence of several technology firms that specialize in telecommunications and wireless technologies. This fosters innovation and supports the rapid development and deployment of smart antenna systems in industries such as construction and agriculture.

: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the presence of several technology firms that specialize in telecommunications and wireless technologies. This fosters innovation and supports the rapid development and deployment of smart antenna systems in industries such as construction and agriculture. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. APAC’s robust growth in the smart antenna market can be attributed to the capability of smart antennas to ensure smooth wireless connectivity for high-speed communication systems in the region. Other factors driving the regional market growth are rapid expansion of IoT and growing adoption of 5G networks in the region.

Recent Market Progresses:

In May 2024, Point One Navigation announced its collaboration with Calian GNSS. The new partnership aims to offer seamless Smart GNSS Antenna support for Polaris RTK to enable innovative healthcare, learning, communications, and cybersecurity solutions.

In April 2024, Leica Geosystems introduced its new smart antenna, the Leica iCON gps 120, at the construction trade show Intermat in France. The new smart antenna is an advanced addition in the smart antenna market, offering adaptable and versatile machine control solutions.





Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:

Switched Beam Smart Antenna

Adaptive Array Smart Antenna

FPC Smart Antenna

LDS Smart Antenna

MPI Smart Antenna

LCP Smart Antenna

Smart Antenna Technology Outlook:

SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output)

MIMO (Multiple Input Single Output)

MISO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)

Smart Antenna Product Outlook:

Smart TV

Phone

Laptop

Wireless Audio

Tablet

Wearables

Desktop

Smart Antenna Application Outlook:

Wi-Fi Systems

Cellular Systems

WiMAX Systems

RADAR Systems

Others

Smart Antenna Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse PMR's Smart Antenna Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:

