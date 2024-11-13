Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
06/11/2024 200 000  69.32  13 864 720
07/11/2024 7 211  69.86  503 744
08/11/2024 250 000  69.62  17 406 075
11/11/2024 350 000  68.26  23 890 125
12/11/2024 650 000  65.85  42 805 035
Previous Transactions 7 432 695  
Accumulated to date8 889 906 66.28 589 255 450


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 972 411 shares, corresponding to 1.14% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com


This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Attachments

121124_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker