Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|06/11/2024
|200 000
|69.32
|13 864 720
|07/11/2024
|7 211
|69.86
|503 744
|08/11/2024
|250 000
|69.62
|17 406 075
|11/11/2024
|350 000
|68.26
|23 890 125
|12/11/2024
|650 000
|65.85
|42 805 035
|Previous Transactions
|7 432 695
|Accumulated to date
|8 889 906
|66.28
|589 255 450
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 972 411 shares, corresponding to 1.14% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment