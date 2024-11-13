Vaccines Market is Expected to Develop at a Moderate 3.70% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Vaccines market will attain a value of USD 99.85 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Surging prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing launch of new vaccination programs around the world are projected to bolster the demand for vaccines in the future. Rising investments in vaccine R&D and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare around the world are also projected to promote sales of vaccines over the coming years.

Vaccines market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 74.66 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 99.85 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Type, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of personalized vaccines and combination vaccines Key Market Drivers Growing incidence of chronic diseases

High Efficacy of mRNA Vaccines Allows them to Account for a Dominant Share of the Global Market

Growing investments in mRNA vaccine development and rising awareness regarding their high efficacy are projected to help the high market share of this segment. Easy adaptability and proven record of managing the COVID-19 pandemic through mRNA vaccines are also expected to help this segment maintain its dominant stance throughout the study period.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Among Kids Boosts Demand for Pediatric Vaccines

Poor lifestyle choices have resulted in high incidence of chronic diseases among children around the world and thereby promoting demand for pediatric vaccines as well. Increasing emphasis on children vaccination by governments and public healthcare organizations is projected to bolster market growth via this segment going forward.

Presence of a Large Population Base Helps Asia Pacific Spearhead Vaccine Demand

Asia Pacific is home to some of the populous countries in the world and is also witnessing a robust hike in incidence of chronic diseases. Growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and launch of vaccination programs are helping this region leads the sales of vaccines on a global level. China, India, and Japan are slated to be the leading markets for vaccine market players in this region.

Vaccines market Insights:

Drivers

Rising emphasis on preventive healthcare

High prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

Advancements in vaccine development and manufacturing technologies

Restraints

High costs of development

Presence of stringent regulations for vaccine approval

Prominent Players in Vaccines market

The following are the Top Vaccines market Companies

Emergent Bio Solutions Inc.

Pfizer

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

CSL Limited

Sinovac

Bharat Biotech

BioNTech SE

Bavarian Nordic

Zhi Fei Biological

Key Questions Answered in Vaccines market Report

What drives the global Vaccines market growth?

Who are the leading Vaccines providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Vaccines in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for preventive healthcare, advancements in vaccine development technologies), restraints (high costs of development), and opportunities (development of personalized and combination vaccines), influencing the growth of Vaccines market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Vaccines market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

